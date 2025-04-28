 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18228994 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Soldiers, the wait is over — Warfare Legacy Collection is officially LIVE on Steam!

This fully remastered collection brings the iconic tactical warfare series back to life with upgraded visuals, modernized engine, and all the explosive strategy you remember — plus a brand new campaign that will put all your skills to the test!

Introducing the Battle of the Bulge Campaign
Take command in one of the most intense conflicts of World War II. This never-before-seen campaign adds fresh missions and a snowy storm of strategic challenges.

What’s Included:
Remastered versions of Warfare 1917 & Warfare 1944
All original campaigns and bonus missions
Brand new Battle of the Bulge campaign
Overhauled art, game engine and additional VO

Whether you're a veteran of the trenches or new to the frontlines, Warfare Legacy Collection is your command post for classic tactical glory.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2745870/Warfare_Legacy_Collection/

