Soldiers, the wait is over — Warfare Legacy Collection is officially LIVE on Steam!

This fully remastered collection brings the iconic tactical warfare series back to life with upgraded visuals, modernized engine, and all the explosive strategy you remember — plus a brand new campaign that will put all your skills to the test!

Introducing the Battle of the Bulge Campaign

Take command in one of the most intense conflicts of World War II. This never-before-seen campaign adds fresh missions and a snowy storm of strategic challenges.

What’s Included:

Remastered versions of Warfare 1917 & Warfare 1944

All original campaigns and bonus missions

Brand new Battle of the Bulge campaign

Overhauled art, game engine and additional VO

Whether you're a veteran of the trenches or new to the frontlines, Warfare Legacy Collection is your command post for classic tactical glory.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2745870/Warfare_Legacy_Collection/