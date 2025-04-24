I added over 30 new skills total. Each character has 31 skills now, including three of the fast travel skills. More fast travel after the demo.

I am adding in two new races, the Minisculians- a race of humans, elves, and even goblins and other creatures shrunk by the Dark Lords magic (they don't have collision or animations currently). And the Nemorai-from “numen” (divine presence) They are demi-gods.

Namesake Day is coming to Thistledown but I am still finishing the story missions and cutscenes, working in quests and animations. Venor's Peak is now tied to Thistledown and then Thistledown is connected to the Great Plains.

I am working the new weather system and had to do a complete change to the lighting, the lighting is now linear which helps the weather function better but I am having to fix a few things including indoor lighting and a few backend issues but I think I have it working and just need to adjust it now.

I am still working the skills in and already found 1 issue with the High Elf's Arrow, it is not there but instead we have a copy of Arrow Scourge, I will fix that right away. I also have about 10 more skills a piece planned including a Demon summon.

Skills:

-New fast travel skills to Venor's Peak, Thistledown, and Elderbrook, I will make more fast travel skills after

the Demo is built.

-Wind Storm

-Leaf Tornado

-Root Drain

-Druid Drain Dance

-Griffin Summon

-Fallen Angel Summon

-The Healing Tree

Fire Mage:

-Lightning Storm

-Heavenly Storm

-Magma Whale

-Magma Ocean

-Ocean's Call

-Ice-Puffer-Fish

-and More

Summoner:

-Cannon Summon

-Poison Golem Summon (animation issue)

-Fire Golem Summon (same animation issue)

-Arrow Wall

-Arrow Circle

-Arrow Scourge

-High Elf's Arrow (fixing issue)

More coming soon