I added over 30 new skills total. Each character has 31 skills now, including three of the fast travel skills. More fast travel after the demo.
I am adding in two new races, the Minisculians- a race of humans, elves, and even goblins and other creatures shrunk by the Dark Lords magic (they don't have collision or animations currently). And the Nemorai-from “numen” (divine presence) They are demi-gods.
Namesake Day is coming to Thistledown but I am still finishing the story missions and cutscenes, working in quests and animations. Venor's Peak is now tied to Thistledown and then Thistledown is connected to the Great Plains.
I am working the new weather system and had to do a complete change to the lighting, the lighting is now linear which helps the weather function better but I am having to fix a few things including indoor lighting and a few backend issues but I think I have it working and just need to adjust it now.
I am still working the skills in and already found 1 issue with the High Elf's Arrow, it is not there but instead we have a copy of Arrow Scourge, I will fix that right away. I also have about 10 more skills a piece planned including a Demon summon.
Skills:
-New fast travel skills to Venor's Peak, Thistledown, and Elderbrook, I will make more fast travel skills after
the Demo is built.
-Wind Storm
-Leaf Tornado
-Root Drain
-Druid Drain Dance
-Griffin Summon
-Fallen Angel Summon
-The Healing Tree
Fire Mage:
-Lightning Storm
-Heavenly Storm
-Magma Whale
-Magma Ocean
-Ocean's Call
-Ice-Puffer-Fish
-and More
Summoner:
-Cannon Summon
-Poison Golem Summon (animation issue)
-Fire Golem Summon (same animation issue)
-Arrow Wall
-Arrow Circle
-Arrow Scourge
-High Elf's Arrow (fixing issue)
More coming soon
