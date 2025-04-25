Another back to back update versions. Just take this opportunity to say it's your reports and that allow us to tackle the issues as fast as we can

Here is the full list

Version 1.0.8 & 1.0.9

MAJOR BUG FIXES

3rd Catacomb Boss boss battle, where it would not play the animation in some cases

Detour Quest update, where if the player avoided fighting Yves it could mess up the quest

Shaman dialogue now plays correctly for all players, allowing the quest to progress.

BUG FIXES

Image fixes for some porbles that were displaying incorrectly in some areas

Image fixes in some passives

Bug fixed where moving platforms would not re-activate after using the settings menu, forcing another menu to be opened to solve it

Crystal Shovel treasure(s) fixed

Distwirl Plain moving platform fixes

Fabled chests giving you actual majesty stones and not majesty stone recipes (upsy, if you got affected by this, reach out to Haron )

OPTMIZATION

Some passive icons were resized for better looks

Improvements in some porbles animations' alignments

Update to the low FPS detection logic so that it does not count when the game is inactive.

Thanks for the support, and we will carry on trying to make Portal Fantasy the best game we can make.

Found something weird in the game? Please report it in the Steam discussion group, and we will try and sort it as fast as possible.