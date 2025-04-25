Another back to back update versions. Just take this opportunity to say it's your reports and that allow us to tackle the issues as fast as we can
Here is the full list
Version 1.0.8 & 1.0.9
MAJOR BUG FIXES
- 3rd Catacomb Boss boss battle, where it would not play the animation in some cases
- Detour Quest update, where if the player avoided fighting Yves it could mess up the quest
- Shaman dialogue now plays correctly for all players, allowing the quest to progress.
BUG FIXES
- Image fixes for some porbles that were displaying incorrectly in some areas
- Image fixes in some passives
- Bug fixed where moving platforms would not re-activate after using the settings menu, forcing another menu to be opened to solve it
- Crystal Shovel treasure(s) fixed
- Distwirl Plain moving platform fixes
- Fabled chests giving you actual majesty stones and not majesty stone recipes (upsy, if you got affected by this, reach out to Haron )
OPTMIZATION
- Some passive icons were resized for better looks
- Improvements in some porbles animations' alignments
- Update to the low FPS detection logic so that it does not count when the game is inactive.
Thanks for the support, and we will carry on trying to make Portal Fantasy the best game we can make.
Found something weird in the game? Please report it in the Steam discussion group, and we will try and sort it as fast as possible.
Changed files in this update