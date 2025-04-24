 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18228490 Edited 24 April 2025 – 19:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Removed inventory boxes from the Semi Trailer – it's now intended for pallet transportation only. A truck with an inventory-like system will be added soon

  • Fixed issue with vehicle resetting in the Mechanic's area

  • Fixed item storage issue where items would drop inside vehicles

  • Fixed invisible vehicles appearing in the Help section

  • Fixed camera rotation issues for vehicles

  • Added chocolate recipe

  • Added Cocoa Beans item and plant

  • Added mayo recipe

  • Added salt to the products shop

  • Fixed sleeping issue

