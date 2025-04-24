-
Removed inventory boxes from the Semi Trailer – it's now intended for pallet transportation only. A truck with an inventory-like system will be added soon
Fixed issue with vehicle resetting in the Mechanic's area
Fixed item storage issue where items would drop inside vehicles
Fixed invisible vehicles appearing in the Help section
Fixed camera rotation issues for vehicles
Added chocolate recipe
Added Cocoa Beans item and plant
Added mayo recipe
Added salt to the products shop
Fixed sleeping issue
Bugfixes 1.54
