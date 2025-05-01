Fixes
-
Cursor gets stuck in the bug catching minigame when going outside bounds using a controller.
-
Seeds in the Sun & Moon caves have max knowledge when they should start at level 3.
-
Steam achievement "Green Hand" triggering after picking up any seed (related to above).
-
Gift dialogue errors.
Feats & Changes
-
Expanded seed bag slots to 56 to be able to assign all seeds.
-
Canoes idea now accepts aquatic animal tag instead of only fish.
-
Bug groups will merge if they're visually very close to each other.
-
Dodo rare variants spawn days changed to the same as the Junglefowl.
Thank you for playing 🥰
