1 May 2025 Build 18228456 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes

  • Cursor gets stuck in the bug catching minigame when going outside bounds using a controller.

  • Seeds in the Sun & Moon caves have max knowledge when they should start at level 3.

  • Steam achievement "Green Hand" triggering after picking up any seed (related to above).

  • Gift dialogue errors.

Feats & Changes

  • Expanded seed bag slots to 56 to be able to assign all seeds.

  • Canoes idea now accepts aquatic animal tag instead of only fish.

  • Bug groups will merge if they're visually very close to each other.

  • Dodo rare variants spawn days changed to the same as the Junglefowl.

Thank you for playing 🥰

