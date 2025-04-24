Replaced the animation of the scene where Aisu takes a selfie.
Replaced some of the animations included in the DLC.
Replaced the BGM with a higher quality one.
Fixed a bug related to scene recall.
Updated to version 1.30 of "LingerieS".
Update notes via Steam Community
Replaced the animation of the scene where Aisu takes a selfie.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2890891
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2893920 Depot 2893920
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update