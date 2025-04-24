 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18228428 Edited 24 April 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Replaced the animation of the scene where Aisu takes a selfie.
Replaced some of the animations included in the DLC.
Replaced the BGM with a higher quality one.
Fixed a bug related to scene recall.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2890891
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2893920 Depot 2893920
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link