Good morning, dear friends :

As you may know, throughout 2025 we have committed to releasing weekly updates for Gremlins, Inc. Such updates typically include a few quality of life improvements:

edits for card rules, to make them easier to understand;

fixing typos and missing values in some languages;

occasionally, balancing changes (thanks to the forum discussions);

sometimes, improvements in visual assets (contrast/colors);

sometimes, improvements in the UI (font sizes and other things);

from time to time, improvements in stability of servers;

If you have any suggestions for future updates in the categories above, please post them on Steam Forums. We are here for you, working to make your game experience better.

And if you report a :hypnoheart: particularly good :hypnoheart: bug which we can find and fix, then we will happily mail you a little package from our studio (coins not included, only the pins).

BALANCING

ːcardsː Ancient Scriptures

Previously Now Special rule: Add 5 cards from the deck to your hand. Keep 6, discard the rest. Special rule: Add 6 cards from the deck to your hand. Keep 6, discard the rest.

ːcardsː Forbidden Knowledge

Previously Now Get: +100$ Get: +100$, +1ːmaliceː

ːcardsː Glasnost

Previously Now This card can be played at the Court This card can be played at Tribune

ːcardsː Heavenly Duties

Previously Now +4ːmaliceː Special rule: Choose any player, who gives you 200$ or 2ːscoreː or 5ːvotesː (your choice). +3ːmaliceː Special rule: Choose any player, who gives you 200$ or 3ːscoreː or 6ːvotesː (your choice).

ːcardsː Oligarch

Previously Now Cost: 600$ Cost: 500$

ːcardsː Quest from Adrageron

Previously Now Get: +200$, +6ːscoreː, +4ːmaliceː Get: +200$, +6ːscoreː, +6ːmaliceː

ːcardsː Quick Loan

Previously Now Special rule: -20$ at the start of your every turn. If full payment cannot be made: -3ːscoreː, this card is discarded. Special rule: -25$ at the start of your every turn. If full payment cannot be made: -3ːscoreː, this card is discarded.

We've received a lot of feedback from players on Discord and the Steam board about the card balance. So what do you think of these changes? We'd love to hear your feedback.

LANGUAGE EDITS

All of the ːtelegramː Telegrams of Misfortune have been updated (names, descriptions and flavors). Languages affected: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese.

Updated the description of a few action cards. Language affected: English, Russian, Japanese.

ROADMAP

We hope to finish updating the action cards by the end of May. Languages: English, Russian, Japanese, Chinese.

If there are any misleading descriptions of the rules of the cards, we would love to receive your feedback – since we continue to edit the rules to make them clearer. Every rule that is made easier to grasp, increases the speed of the multiplayer sessions.

USER EXPERIENCE

Next week, we plan to stop displaying the flavor texts of Telegrams of Misfortune in the game, and will only display them in Gremlinopedia. This should make the game a bit less overwhelming for new players.

NEW CARD

We are currently working on one new action card.

[Team CO]

PS

Two weeks ago, we started publishing the weekly release notes on our upcoming game, Sister of a Dragon (release notes 16/04/2025, release notes 22/04/205). In this way we prepare for the upcoming Steam Playtest, so that the weekly release notes become a standard, and whoever participates in the playtest, is able to follow the progress and understand what has been updated.

We estimate that it will take a few more weeks before we open the playtest. As you can see from the recent notes, right now it's the tutorial that's our headache (very similar to what we went through with Gremlins, Inc.) – we invited a few experienced friends to play, and we were surprised when they lost their first set of battles, due to not grasping how the schools of tokens interact and change when activated :weather:. At the same time, our own kids win the same battles with ease. Hence our commitment to implementing the tutorial early on...