If you have at any point installed a mod to Rift of the NecroDancer, you may find that the game no longer launches correctly or experiences strange bugs during gameplay. Before launching this newest update, please make sure that you have uninstalled any mod launchers (ie BepInEx, MelonLoader)! You will also need to find and delete the file winhttp.dll within the game install folder if it exists.

⚒️ Fixes