Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where you couldn't get more ammo from the glowing mag (the Buy Station) and when killing enemies

Fixed an issue where Unlimited wouldn't appear for FPS in video settings

UI Changes

The leaderboard is now visible on the main menu, when it was only visible in Stats

"support@saudadesoftware.com (for a quick bug report or suggestion)" is now just "support@saudadesoftware.com"

If there are any bugs that you find, or have any suggestions, you can report them to me on X, or email me at support@saudadesoftware.com.