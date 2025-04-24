Bug fixes
-
Fixed a bug where you couldn't get more ammo from the glowing mag (the Buy Station) and when killing enemies
-
Fixed an issue where Unlimited wouldn't appear for FPS in video settings
UI Changes
-
The leaderboard is now visible on the main menu, when it was only visible in Stats
-
"support@saudadesoftware.com (for a quick bug report or suggestion)" is now just "support@saudadesoftware.com"
If there are any bugs that you find, or have any suggestions, you can report them to me on X, or email me at support@saudadesoftware.com.
Changed files in this update