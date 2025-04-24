 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18228322 Edited 24 April 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't get more ammo from the glowing mag (the Buy Station) and when killing enemies

  • Fixed an issue where Unlimited wouldn't appear for FPS in video settings

UI Changes

  • The leaderboard is now visible on the main menu, when it was only visible in Stats

  • "support@saudadesoftware.com (for a quick bug report or suggestion)" is now just "support@saudadesoftware.com"

If there are any bugs that you find, or have any suggestions, you can report them to me on X, or email me at support@saudadesoftware.com.

Changed files in this update

