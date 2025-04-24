Hello, everyone!
For those that missed the announcement, Portable Moose has made its first hire! Mike Thomas has joined me to help with programming and engine stuff. You'll see him on here as LoneWolf155 and can reach out directly for tech related issues at mike@portablemoose.com. In addition to assisting on other games (Sally Face 2 👀) he's been fixing up some things in Sally Face that I wasn't able to on my own.
We've made a new public branch that we'd like to test a bunch of fixes on before pushing it to default branch. We've tested the game ourselves but would love to get some more feedback from anyone willing to play on this branch to help us find any potential issues the changes may have caused. Any help with testing on Mac and Linux is especially useful. The new branch is called "experimental" and you can access it by right clicking on the game in your Library, selecting Properties, then Betas, and changing the branch via the dropdown. Once we know the build is solid, then we'll release it on the default branch.
Reply to this thread with any feedback regarding this new build.
Thank you!
💙 Steve
Here's the changelog for this version:
version 1.5.43
- Added a SYNC button to achievements screen which will ensure the local achievements and the platform achievements match
- Adjusted inventory so it will now always select the last item the player was hovering over when opened
- Adjusted elevator in all episodes so it will now default selection to match the floor the player is on
- Adjusted save system to ensure steam cloud saves now contain all progression instead of having some of it exist in the player's Registry
- Adjusted Quality settings so that VSYNC is now always forced on and additionally added a cap to FPS in cases where the player disable it, these will both ensure the game does not run at very high FPS on high powered machines
- Possible fix for issue where Sal's walk animation would not play correctly
- Fixed issue where players could open/close the pause menu during certain actions
- This corrects issue where during episode 4 players could swap Sal and Larry's position or potentially softlock themselves
- Fixed issue where the game would not properly recognize when the DLC was not installed
- Fixed issue in episode 5 where 3D Sal's arm was not displaying properly
- Fixed gravestone at the start of episode 1 where the gravestone text could sometimes have overlapping text
Changed depots in experimental branch