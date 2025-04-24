Hello, everyone!

For those that missed the announcement, Portable Moose has made its first hire! Mike Thomas has joined me to help with programming and engine stuff. You'll see him on here as LoneWolf155 and can reach out directly for tech related issues at mike@portablemoose.com. In addition to assisting on other games (Sally Face 2 👀) he's been fixing up some things in Sally Face that I wasn't able to on my own.

We've made a new public branch that we'd like to test a bunch of fixes on before pushing it to default branch. We've tested the game ourselves but would love to get some more feedback from anyone willing to play on this branch to help us find any potential issues the changes may have caused. Any help with testing on Mac and Linux is especially useful. The new branch is called "experimental" and you can access it by right clicking on the game in your Library, selecting Properties, then Betas, and changing the branch via the dropdown. Once we know the build is solid, then we'll release it on the default branch.

Reply to this thread with any feedback regarding this new build.

Thank you!

💙 Steve

Here's the changelog for this version:

version 1.5.43