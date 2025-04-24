 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18228250 Edited 24 April 2025 – 18:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs:
-fixed bug that buying/selling items result in losing the “Exit” button on shop, requiring someone to push ‘C’
-fixed bugs that caused game to crash when shift-click buying/selling or inventory management with community chest

Gameplay changes:
-NPCs at the beginning of a new area all start with full HP/MP/Stamina
-Adventurers gain ‘Proficiency’ active skill
-Adventurers lose ‘Backstab’ passive skill (they can still do surprise attacks like all characters however)

Spell changes:
-New skill, ‘Proficiency’, gives Warriors and Adventurers are temporary boost to ‘Combat’ ability, allowing them improved combat abilities across the board (i.e. accuracy, critical, #of attacks), as well as potential access to more complex attacks (depending on weapon complexity level)
-‘Backstab’ skill changed to Rogue-only.
-‘Backstab’ skill changed to requiring a 1-handed melee piercing weapon equipped to gain the x4 damage instead of the normal ‘surprise’ attack giving x3 damage.

