Bugs:

-fixed bug that buying/selling items result in losing the “Exit” button on shop, requiring someone to push ‘C’

-fixed bugs that caused game to crash when shift-click buying/selling or inventory management with community chest

Gameplay changes:

-NPCs at the beginning of a new area all start with full HP/MP/Stamina

-Adventurers gain ‘Proficiency’ active skill

-Adventurers lose ‘Backstab’ passive skill (they can still do surprise attacks like all characters however)

Spell changes:

-New skill, ‘Proficiency’, gives Warriors and Adventurers are temporary boost to ‘Combat’ ability, allowing them improved combat abilities across the board (i.e. accuracy, critical, #of attacks), as well as potential access to more complex attacks (depending on weapon complexity level)

-‘Backstab’ skill changed to Rogue-only.

-‘Backstab’ skill changed to requiring a 1-handed melee piercing weapon equipped to gain the x4 damage instead of the normal ‘surprise’ attack giving x3 damage.