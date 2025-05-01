Hello Aquatic store fans! 💦🐠

🐡 We have prepared an update for you to mark the start of the sale. Without further ado, let's get started! 🔥

New stuff 🆕

A new shop room has been added to the game: 🌟 Restockroom 🌟 This is a room that we can buy to unlock space for putting away cartons of goods. The same room is used by the restocker who will put the cartons on the shelves using them.

You can have the restocker carry the newly purchased boxes to the restockroom cabinets, which improves the organisation of the shop.

The restockroom has also been given an aquarium for coral reproduction. An ideal place to breed and grow corals, which you can then use in your aquariums or sell in the shop.

added coral food for use in the coral reproduction aquarium

added new achievement

Fixes 🔧

fixed bug that sometimes, when the day was over, all customers left it was not possible to close the shop and move on to the next day. This is now fixed and if someone had such a bug, it will fix itself

fixed the problem of the annoying repeating sound when a shopper was putting plants in the till

fixed the problem that sometimes, when catching a fish, it would not appear in the net, even though it was actually there and had to be thrown back into the aquarium

fixed problem where sometimes a player could not click on an item or pick anything up. From now on, this error will no longer happen

Giving less change to customers while on the second checkout correctly counts towards the shop's final statistic of the day

Fixed bug that it was possible to interact with the tablet and the time change table with the decoration in hand, which caused the cursor and the camera to be blocked; this is now fixed, and everything works as it should

Corrected bug that the police officer did not come to insert the fine when using the second extra cash register. From now on, the police officer will respond correctly to theft from both

If you still haven't tried Aquatic Store, maybe it's time to get it:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3073580/Aquatic_Store_Simulator/

How to contact us with bugs?

Do it via discord 📢

https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3073580/discussions/

How to support Aquatic Store Simulator?

The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗

