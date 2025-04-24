 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18228183 Edited 24 April 2025 – 18:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bananas!

Today we have another batch of hotfixes, freshly out of the hoven.

  • Fixed issue on items not being able to remove from the Inventory Exchange system manually, before you'd have to click "Cancel" to remove all of them

  • Updates the text of the "type"/origin inside the inventory item view, from "O" to "Original", "S" to "Store" and "E" to "Exchanged"

  • Enables window resizing again, and locks the resizing to 16:9 aspect ratio, you can freely resize again!

  • Fixes issue on the game not saving the latest resolution changed

  • Fixes issue on the sound not scalling properly

  • Removes placeholder name for empty notification when getting a banana that was "Sad Hasmter Banana"

  • Fixes issue on some cases where the buttons of the Inventory and The Well Of The Past would not appear

  • The Banana Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2923301
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2923302
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2923303
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2923304
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link