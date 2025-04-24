Hello Bananas!
Today we have another batch of hotfixes, freshly out of the hoven.
-
Fixed issue on items not being able to remove from the Inventory Exchange system manually, before you'd have to click "Cancel" to remove all of them
-
Updates the text of the "type"/origin inside the inventory item view, from "O" to "Original", "S" to "Store" and "E" to "Exchanged"
-
Enables window resizing again, and locks the resizing to 16:9 aspect ratio, you can freely resize again!
-
Fixes issue on the game not saving the latest resolution changed
-
Fixes issue on the sound not scalling properly
-
Removes placeholder name for empty notification when getting a banana that was "Sad Hasmter Banana"
-
Fixes issue on some cases where the buttons of the Inventory and The Well Of The Past would not appear
- The Banana Team
Changed files in this update