Hello Bananas!

Today we have another batch of hotfixes, freshly out of the hoven.

Fixed issue on items not being able to remove from the Inventory Exchange system manually, before you'd have to click "Cancel" to remove all of them

Updates the text of the "type"/origin inside the inventory item view, from "O" to "Original", "S" to "Store" and "E" to "Exchanged"

Enables window resizing again, and locks the resizing to 16:9 aspect ratio, you can freely resize again!

Fixes issue on the game not saving the latest resolution changed

Fixes issue on the sound not scalling properly

Removes placeholder name for empty notification when getting a banana that was "Sad Hasmter Banana"