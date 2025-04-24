 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18228038
Fixed character health display issue in rare cases.

Fixed invincibility bug for the ninja character in rare cases.

Fixed rare issue where enemies wouldn't spawn at max level.

Optimized the initial setup experience.

