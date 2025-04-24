The following fixes have been made to SMITE 2 today:
Fixed an issue where Chaac's mana could become infinite
Kali can no longer be killed during her Ultimate
Fixed a crash related to Kali Death Immunity
Fixed an issue with Basic Attack vibrations for gamepads
Added a bind for pin/favorite builds on Gamepad in the God Builder
Fixed an issue where Piercing effect from Totem of Death was not working on Practice dummies
Bloodforge and Bloodbound Book now use the proper 25% reduction
