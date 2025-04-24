 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18227848 Edited 24 April 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following fixes have been made to SMITE 2 today:

  • Fixed an issue where Chaac's mana could become infinite

  • Kali can no longer be killed during her Ultimate

  • Fixed a crash related to Kali Death Immunity

  • Fixed an issue with Basic Attack vibrations for gamepads

  • Added a bind for pin/favorite builds on Gamepad in the God Builder

  • Fixed an issue where Piercing effect from Totem of Death was not working on Practice dummies

  • Bloodforge and Bloodbound Book now use the proper 25% reduction

