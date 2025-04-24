The following fixes have been made to SMITE 2 today:

Fixed an issue where Chaac's mana could become infinite

Kali can no longer be killed during her Ultimate

Fixed a crash related to Kali Death Immunity

Fixed an issue with Basic Attack vibrations for gamepads

Added a bind for pin/favorite builds on Gamepad in the God Builder

Fixed an issue where Piercing effect from Totem of Death was not working on Practice dummies