24 April 2025 Build 18227695 Edited 24 April 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed bug 1689 - G deck snap guide visible when lights are off

  • Fixed bug 1688 - Lounge tables have no prop collisions

  • Fixed bug 1561 - Text flickers in multiplayer

  • Fixed bug 1626 - Can't press H in the server menu

  • Fixed bug 1592 - External View - Camera can be zoomed in to the shuttle bay

  • Fixed bug 1627 - lower back engine comnes out of place

  • Fixed bug 1648 - G class star in list filtered to only M class (inhabited systems ignoring the filter)

  • Fixed bug 1674 - Star proxy ball sometimes visible when approaching a star system.

  • Fixed bug 1671 - Nav Missmatch (Sensors/Helm/Target show different distances to target object)

  • Fixed bug 1678 - Star systems on manually selected sectors are showing as 0ly away.

  • Fixed bug 1687 - tab sometimes dosnt open and instead opens chat and sometimes enter just changes the game from full screen to tab

  • Fixed bug 1138 - Interrupts walking / running when pressing TAB

