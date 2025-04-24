-
Fixed bug 1689 - G deck snap guide visible when lights are off
-
Fixed bug 1688 - Lounge tables have no prop collisions
-
Fixed bug 1561 - Text flickers in multiplayer
-
Fixed bug 1626 - Can't press H in the server menu
-
Fixed bug 1592 - External View - Camera can be zoomed in to the shuttle bay
-
Fixed bug 1627 - lower back engine comnes out of place
-
Fixed bug 1648 - G class star in list filtered to only M class (inhabited systems ignoring the filter)
-
Fixed bug 1674 - Star proxy ball sometimes visible when approaching a star system.
-
Fixed bug 1671 - Nav Missmatch (Sensors/Helm/Target show different distances to target object)
-
Fixed bug 1678 - Star systems on manually selected sectors are showing as 0ly away.
-
Fixed bug 1687 - tab sometimes dosnt open and instead opens chat and sometimes enter just changes the game from full screen to tab
-
Fixed bug 1138 - Interrupts walking / running when pressing TAB
Development Build 0.225.0.93
Update notes via Steam Community
