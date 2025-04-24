Features:

Veteran champions now slowly heal all units within their radius

Added land spikes for all touching land when the land is contested by multiple Towers

You can now pick the Nation to play as, and the Nation for the opponents, for a number of skirmish maps

You can now pick which Nation to play as for all survival maps

Gameplay:

Improved the alignment of animations to the movement of Plebs

Improved the animation of projectiles

Improved unit blocking so Plebs do not have to wait behind each other as often

Improved a number of movement avoidance cases with Plebs waiting forever or moving into buildings

Unit formations will only wait in formation at the start and end of their movement, allowing them to move faster

Greek Spartans have a slower attack speed and damage, but higher health and defence

Towers are slightly stronger

Slightly lowered the 'Durability' Metal Skill threshold

If Plebs cannot reach a building for a while, a notification is shown to warn the player