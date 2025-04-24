 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18227603 Edited 24 April 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • You can now pick which Nation to play as for all survival maps

  • You can now pick the Nation to play as, and the Nation for the opponents, for a number of skirmish maps

  • Added land spikes for all touching land when the land is contested by multiple Towers

  • Veteran champions now slowly heal all units within their radius

Gameplay:

  • Improved the alignment of animations to the movement of Plebs

  • Improved the animation of projectiles

  • Improved unit blocking so Plebs do not have to wait behind each other as often

  • Improved a number of movement avoidance cases with Plebs waiting forever or moving into buildings

  • Unit formations will only wait in formation at the start and end of their movement, allowing them to move faster

  • Greek Spartans have a slower attack speed and damage, but higher health and defence

  • Towers are slightly stronger

  • Slightly lowered the 'Durability' Metal Skill threshold

  • If Plebs cannot reach a building for a while, a notification is shown to warn the player

  • Improved the alignment of the fog-of-war

Performance:

  • Sped up returning to the main menu and quitting the game

  • Various performance improvements

UI:

  • For survival the chosen stratagem icons are shown under the minimap

  • When picking a stratagem, the enemy units that will attack in the next wave are shown on the UI

  • Improved the Mine UI prospect slider animations

  • Fixed 'Victory' notifications being shown repeatedly after winning

Levels:

  • Added the option to select the starting nation for the player and for opponents for a number of levels

Bug-fixes:

  • Fixed some cases where Towers could be placed in contested land

  • Fixed Plebs playing the wrong animation when queuing behind other Plebs

  • Added missing upgrade models for a number of buildings

  • Added Egyptian Chariot death animation

  • Egyptian warrior torch throw animation sounds are no longer delayed

  • Fixed Plebs sometimes not changing elevation when walking over hills and dips

  • Fixed fog-of-war for buildings being upgraded not being restored from save files

  • Fixed some cases where units would not attack vehicles

  • Fixed a crash when cancelling a worker allocation if there isn't an assigned Pleb

  • Stop Farms from causing other terrain to be removed

  • Fixed buildings not being shown when fog-of-war was cleared in some cases

  • Sometimes attacking units in fog-of-war would stay hidden

  • Fixed soldiers jumping around when targetting a tower to garrison multiple times in a row

  • Units that are training or being constructed are not added to formations

  • Stop soldiers from attacking units that have garrisoned

  • Fixed a crash when targetting a vehicle to Ruins

  • Fixed upgrading the Citadel causing the number of free Plebs to be wrong

  • A number of other stability changes and crash fixes

