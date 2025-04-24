Features:
You can now pick which Nation to play as for all survival maps
You can now pick the Nation to play as, and the Nation for the opponents, for a number of skirmish maps
Added land spikes for all touching land when the land is contested by multiple Towers
Veteran champions now slowly heal all units within their radius
Gameplay:
Improved the alignment of animations to the movement of Plebs
Improved the animation of projectiles
Improved unit blocking so Plebs do not have to wait behind each other as often
Improved a number of movement avoidance cases with Plebs waiting forever or moving into buildings
Unit formations will only wait in formation at the start and end of their movement, allowing them to move faster
Greek Spartans have a slower attack speed and damage, but higher health and defence
Towers are slightly stronger
Slightly lowered the 'Durability' Metal Skill threshold
If Plebs cannot reach a building for a while, a notification is shown to warn the player
Improved the alignment of the fog-of-war
Performance:
Sped up returning to the main menu and quitting the game
Various performance improvements
UI:
For survival the chosen stratagem icons are shown under the minimap
When picking a stratagem, the enemy units that will attack in the next wave are shown on the UI
Improved the Mine UI prospect slider animations
Fixed 'Victory' notifications being shown repeatedly after winning
Levels:
- Added the option to select the starting nation for the player and for opponents for a number of levels
Bug-fixes:
Fixed some cases where Towers could be placed in contested land
Fixed Plebs playing the wrong animation when queuing behind other Plebs
Added missing upgrade models for a number of buildings
Added Egyptian Chariot death animation
Egyptian warrior torch throw animation sounds are no longer delayed
Fixed Plebs sometimes not changing elevation when walking over hills and dips
Fixed fog-of-war for buildings being upgraded not being restored from save files
Fixed some cases where units would not attack vehicles
Fixed a crash when cancelling a worker allocation if there isn't an assigned Pleb
Stop Farms from causing other terrain to be removed
Fixed buildings not being shown when fog-of-war was cleared in some cases
Sometimes attacking units in fog-of-war would stay hidden
Fixed soldiers jumping around when targetting a tower to garrison multiple times in a row
Units that are training or being constructed are not added to formations
Stop soldiers from attacking units that have garrisoned
Fixed a crash when targetting a vehicle to Ruins
Fixed upgrading the Citadel causing the number of free Plebs to be wrong
A number of other stability changes and crash fixes
