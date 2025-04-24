 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18227503 Edited 24 April 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

In this update, you can now switch the handwritten font to a pixel font for a more nostalgic flair. Also, the automatic match results were adjusted to be a bit lower. The probability of some events has also been tweaked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3523141
  • Loading history…
