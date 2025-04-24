-
Android players will now get mobile notifications for ‘station under attack’ messages. For Steam players it is recommended to also install the Android app to get them, even if you only play on PC. The email notifications have been discontinued
New updates from now on will also give you a notification on Android
Made the debug console way easier to open by no longer requiring the 5 finger tap to happen in the same frame
App download and install size is now substantially smaller
Alpha Central received a small interior remodel in the left wing
3 new spacelings: Allen (alien), and Chalsey and Kais (human)
Dragging to move items between vehicle and station storage will now move all of them instantly. To move a partial amount, press on the item instead of dragging
Reworked station services UI internally so there may be some additional unspecified changes in behavior
Fixed factions with 50 to 100 members not showing up in the default view all factions list
Fixed challenge mode not loading for new players who have not been in the editor before
