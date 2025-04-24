Android players will now get mobile notifications for ‘station under attack’ messages. For Steam players it is recommended to also install the Android app to get them, even if you only play on PC. The email notifications have been discontinued

New updates from now on will also give you a notification on Android

Made the debug console way easier to open by no longer requiring the 5 finger tap to happen in the same frame

App download and install size is now substantially smaller

Alpha Central received a small interior remodel in the left wing

3 new spacelings: Allen (alien), and Chalsey and Kais (human)

Dragging to move items between vehicle and station storage will now move all of them instantly. To move a partial amount, press on the item instead of dragging

Reworked station services UI internally so there may be some additional unspecified changes in behavior

Fixed factions with 50 to 100 members not showing up in the default view all factions list