25 April 2025 Build 18227356 Edited 25 April 2025 – 04:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed overly long links in plugin edit view, General Settings
  • Small fix to KlingAi error handling & Luma also
  • Add support for uploading project archive to cloud for sharing
  • Fix issue of project archive not working if project had plugin tracks

