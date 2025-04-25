- Fixed overly long links in plugin edit view, General Settings
- Small fix to KlingAi error handling & Luma also
- Add support for uploading project archive to cloud for sharing
- Fix issue of project archive not working if project had plugin tracks
v1.1.20
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update