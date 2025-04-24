Update 24.04.2025
- Added progress saving, but upon character death or losing, you lose it.
- Heavy attack has been changed, both in animation and functionality.
- The "Blow from above" skill no longer replaces the heavy attack but is now activated by its own input combo.
- Added a new skill: "Pierced blow".
- Added two new alchemy items:
"Cassette Trap"
"Ballista"
- Added a "Combat Tools" tab in the interface for constructions.
- Minor adjustments to some sound effects.
Changed files in this update