24 April 2025 Build 18227355 Edited 24 April 2025 – 17:32:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update 24.04.2025

  • Added progress saving, but upon character death or losing, you lose it.
  • Heavy attack has been changed, both in animation and functionality.
  • The "Blow from above" skill no longer replaces the heavy attack but is now activated by its own input combo.
  • Added a new skill: "Pierced blow".
  • Added two new alchemy items:
    "Cassette Trap"
    "Ballista"
  • Added a "Combat Tools" tab in the interface for constructions.
  • Minor adjustments to some sound effects.

