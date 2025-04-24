Previous patch was reverted for the last week and now it's live!
Fixed: Units freezing and running to map edge
Added: classic unit commands — Move, Move‑and‑Attack, and Hold Position. Unit movement and behavior should now be more intuitive.
Added: double‑clicking selects all units of the same type on the screen.
Fixed: key bindings not loading correctly.
Fixed: butchery not affecting fishermen and give bonus in a radius
Fixed: used horses not loading correctly.
Fixed: fake water resource on a faltland map
Fixed: units being kicked in a pond being stuck there
Numerous other minor issues and bugs fixed.
