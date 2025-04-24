 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18227298 Edited 24 April 2025 – 17:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Previous patch was reverted for the last week and now it's live!

  • Fixed: Units freezing and running to map edge

  • Added: classic unit commands — Move, Move‑and‑Attack, and Hold Position. Unit movement and behavior should now be more intuitive.

  • Added: double‑clicking selects all units of the same type on the screen.

  • Fixed: key bindings not loading correctly.

  • Fixed: butchery not affecting fishermen and give bonus in a radius

  • Fixed: used horses not loading correctly.

  • Fixed: fake water resource on a faltland map

  • Fixed: units being kicked in a pond being stuck there

  • Numerous other minor issues and bugs fixed.

Changed files in this update

