Hi Inquisitors,

First off, we want to sincerely thank everyone who has played Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree since launch. We deeply appreciate your patience, support, and feedback over the past few days. Your input is incredibly valuable, and we’re fully committed to improving the game.

Since release, we’ve rolled out several hotfixes as part of the 1.2.x series of patches, primarily focused on improving stability and addressing the most urgent bugs.

Our top priority was fixing game-breaking issues as quickly as possible. That being said, we're committed to keeping you better informed moving forward.

Improving your experience playing the game is our main goal, and we’re planning future content patches accordingly. We’re also constantly reviewing your feedback, and while we may not be able to respond to every comment, please know we’re keeping an eye on everything and investigating accordingly.

Looking ahead, Patch 1.3 is scheduled to launch next week. This will be the first major update, featuring key gameplay balance adjustments, additional stability improvements, and a range of gameplay fixes. We’ll share full patch notes alongside its release.

In the meantime, here are the notes for today’s patch:

Patch Notes - 1.2.10

Various crash fixes

Fixed multiple cases where the Phoenix would revive the player character outside of the map

Fixed an issue where some onscreen visual effects (e.g. smoke) would persist and block the player's view

Thank you again for your continued support. We’re working hard to make the game the best it can be, and we’ll do our best to keep you updated every step of the way.

Stay up to date by following us on Facebook, X, Bluesky, and Instagram, and join our Discord server to connect with fellow Inquisitors.