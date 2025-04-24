Eggs now drop through the three farm plots on the old farm.

Added a setting to change the mouse lock mode, which by default will lock the mouse cursor only if the game is in fullscreen mode (Settings → Video).

Deleting sand no longer gives trash back, as it could be abused to generate an infinite number of trash bags and coins.

Added a toggle crouch option (Settings → Gameplay).

Fixed the collision of planted fruit trees, which could cause players to get stuck.

Fixed an Honesty Box exploit that allowed players to duplicate items.

Fixed a bug which allowed your character to uncrouch even if it had something above its head.

Corrected the crafting recipe for Iron Arrows.