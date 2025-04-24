 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18227237 Edited 24 April 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Eggs now drop through the three farm plots on the old farm.

  • Added a setting to change the mouse lock mode, which by default will lock the mouse cursor only if the game is in fullscreen mode (Settings → Video).

  • Deleting sand no longer gives trash back, as it could be abused to generate an infinite number of trash bags and coins.

  • Added a toggle crouch option (Settings → Gameplay).

  • Fixed the collision of planted fruit trees, which could cause players to get stuck.

  • Fixed an Honesty Box exploit that allowed players to duplicate items.

  • Fixed a bug which allowed your character to uncrouch even if it had something above its head.

  • Corrected the crafting recipe for Iron Arrows.

  • Added a check which should trigger the Stone Tier Achievement for players who unlocked this tier in the demo and then moved to the full game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2261351
