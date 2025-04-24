-
Eggs now drop through the three farm plots on the old farm.
-
Added a setting to change the mouse lock mode, which by default will lock the mouse cursor only if the game is in fullscreen mode (Settings → Video).
-
Deleting sand no longer gives trash back, as it could be abused to generate an infinite number of trash bags and coins.
-
Added a toggle crouch option (Settings → Gameplay).
-
Fixed the collision of planted fruit trees, which could cause players to get stuck.
-
Fixed an Honesty Box exploit that allowed players to duplicate items.
-
Fixed a bug which allowed your character to uncrouch even if it had something above its head.
-
Corrected the crafting recipe for Iron Arrows.
-
Added a check which should trigger the Stone Tier Achievement for players who unlocked this tier in the demo and then moved to the full game.
Quick Fix v0.0.9b
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update