24 April 2025 Build 18227147 Edited 24 April 2025 – 17:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • After leveling up the player is now given combat points.
  • In the main dialog, the player can now spend combat points to increase combat abilities after leveling up.
  • Added more door types for NPC dwellings.

