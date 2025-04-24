Classic Controls and Multiplayer Improvements
-
Added a new “Classic” control scheme for players who prefer gameplay similar to traditional football games like FIFA. Press A to pass and use the trigger to shoot. By default, aiming is automatic, but you can optionally use the right joystick.
-
A new button has been added to the main menu to quit the game more easily.
-
Improved synchronization of multiplayer events, especially at match start.
Join our Discord to share your feedback: https://discord.gg/M5vWbVmEbJ
Changed files in this update