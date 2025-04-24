 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18227025 Edited 24 April 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Classic Controls and Multiplayer Improvements

  • Added a new “Classic” control scheme for players who prefer gameplay similar to traditional football games like FIFA. Press A to pass and use the trigger to shoot. By default, aiming is automatic, but you can optionally use the right joystick.

  • A new button has been added to the main menu to quit the game more easily.

  • Improved synchronization of multiplayer events, especially at match start.

Join our Discord to share your feedback: https://discord.gg/M5vWbVmEbJ

Changed files in this update

Depot 3137351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link