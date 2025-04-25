 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18226965 Edited 25 April 2025 – 02:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,
This is the development team of IfSunSets.
We discovered a bug that could cause inconvenience during gameplay and have applied an urgent hotfix.

■ Update Version:: v0.5.5

The version has not been updated.

■ Major Hotfix Details

After the recent update, an issue occurred where monsters positioned on watchtowers would fall to the ground. This issue has now been resolved.

■ Known Issue

Currently, some rocks appear black when viewed by guest players.
We are actively working to resolve this issue and will do our best to deliver a hotfix as quickly as possible.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.
Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)

Changed files in this update

