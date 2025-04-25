Hello,

This is the development team of IfSunSets.

We discovered a bug that could cause inconvenience during gameplay and have applied an urgent hotfix.

**

*

The version has not been updated.

**

■ Major Hotfix Details

**

After the recent update, an issue occurred where monsters positioned on watchtowers would fall to the ground. This issue has now been resolved.

**

■ Known Issue

**

Currently, some rocks appear black when viewed by guest players.

We are actively working to resolve this issue and will do our best to deliver a hotfix as quickly as possible.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)