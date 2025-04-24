 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18226846 Edited 24 April 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Japanese localization (WIP)

  • Fixed an issue with the Monster becoming stuck in place when chasing the Survivor

  • Fixed weird visual bug when the Survivor rotates while in a Hiding Spot

  • Forced Maze minigame randomization on next attempts

  • Added Streamer Mode description in settings

