Added Japanese localization (WIP)
Fixed an issue with the Monster becoming stuck in place when chasing the Survivor
Fixed weird visual bug when the Survivor rotates while in a Hiding Spot
Forced Maze minigame randomization on next attempts
Added Streamer Mode description in settings
Astrumis Playtest Patch 0.99.09
