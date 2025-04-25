[center]Greetings Lampbearers,[/center]
Thank you for the overwhelming response to Version 2.0 - Mournstead has echoed with the sound of battle and bloodshed. As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated, and we’re actively working to enhance your co-op experience further.
Today’s patch addresses several high-priority areas including overall performance and stability, with further updates planned for the coming days, especially to shared progression and co-op.
[center]In light, we walk.
The CI Games Team[/center]
[center]Today’s Patch Notes:[/center]
Fixed multiple instances causing client crashes
Improved multiplayer stability, further reducing instances of crashes and disconnects
The ‘Mirror of Protection’ consumable (available from Dunmire or Stomund in Skyrest Bridge) is now more effective in preventing Crimson Rituals (player invasions)
Improved readability of Vestige menus
Fixed an issue where certain items were not following the world state (e.g. items continuing to float in the air after the water had been drained)
Addressed several UI issues
Fixed an issue where after defeating an invader, players could see their ghost and were incorrectly prompted to revive them
Fixed an issue causing Runes to get corrupted when joining a multiplayer session
Fixed an issue where localized lines were not displaying correctly in certain languages
