 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18226785 Edited 25 April 2025 – 19:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[center]Greetings Lampbearers,[/center]

Thank you for the overwhelming response to Version 2.0 - Mournstead has echoed with the sound of battle and bloodshed. As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated, and we’re actively working to enhance your co-op experience further.

Today’s patch addresses several high-priority areas including overall performance and stability, with further updates planned for the coming days, especially to shared progression and co-op.

[center]In light, we walk.
The CI Games Team[/center]

[center]Today’s Patch Notes:[/center]

  • Fixed multiple instances causing client crashes

  • Improved multiplayer stability, further reducing instances of crashes and disconnects

  • The ‘Mirror of Protection’ consumable (available from Dunmire or Stomund in Skyrest Bridge) is now more effective in preventing Crimson Rituals (player invasions)

  • Improved readability of Vestige menus

  • Fixed an issue where certain items were not following the world state (e.g. items continuing to float in the air after the water had been drained)

  • Addressed several UI issues

  • Fixed an issue where after defeating an invader, players could see their ghost and were incorrectly prompted to revive them

  • Fixed an issue causing Runes to get corrupted when joining a multiplayer session

  • Fixed an issue where localized lines were not displaying correctly in certain languages

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1501751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link