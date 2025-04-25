[center]Greetings Lampbearers,[/center]

Thank you for the overwhelming response to Version 2.0 - Mournstead has echoed with the sound of battle and bloodshed. As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated, and we’re actively working to enhance your co-op experience further.

Today’s patch addresses several high-priority areas including overall performance and stability, with further updates planned for the coming days, especially to shared progression and co-op.

[center]In light, we walk.

The CI Games Team[/center]

[center]Today’s Patch Notes:[/center]