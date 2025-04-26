-3 new languages have been added: Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Traditional Chinese
-have added a new late-game item, the "Satellite Scanner", which will highlight the location of missing items (that are required to get all 100% achievements) on the map screen.
In normal game, only whole rooms will be highlighted and in ng+ exact item locations.
(note: Not every single missed item will be shown. Just the ones needed to get all file stats to 100%.)
It is located next to the save point right before the final boss.
Players who have previously reached this point will automatically have it in their inventory.
-fixed the position of gun shells ejecting when firing upwards
-minor stat changes to the following equipment: tomahawk, assault rifle, cryo blaster, lucky charm, fortune charm
-fixed treasure achievement not being given immediately (previously needed to reload save file)
-fixed item stat not increasing immediately (previously needed to reload save file)
-can now remap buttons to num8 and num9
-fixed the previously wrong "Mine Jammer" accessory description in Simplified Chinese
-other minor improvements and bug fixes
Thanks everyone for the support!
John & Lefteris
Changed files in this update