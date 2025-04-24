 Skip to content

24 April 2025
Further improvements have been made based on the latest feedback.

I will stay open until I head over to the demo in about 2-3 weeks.

Thank you for wishlisting the game and showing some interest in this project.

Greetings fellow players

Changed files in this update

