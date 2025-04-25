Hey, Junkers! 👷‍♂️⚙️

We’re back with another round of fixes and improvements, all thanks to your amazing feedback! 💬🛠️ This update focuses on smoothing out rough edges, boosting comfort, and making your junkyard life just that little bit easier. From better keybinds to smarter automation – it’s all about quality of life with a big impact! 🚀♻️



Hotfix list:

🛠️ Fixed the text color showing the amount of goods taken from a parcel Changed from Red to White



🛠️ Improved the Default button in the Keybind tab

Now one Default button applies to all mechanics, just like the Azerty button does



🛠️ Changed the default key for the magnet

From P to Spacebar in the Stationary Press and Loader mechanics



🛠️ Changed the label in the Upgrade tab from "Unavailable" to "Unlock" for all tools

"Unavailable" suggested it couldn't be unlocked, but it actually can by gaining tool experience



🛠️ Added info to the exit warning message

Items can be safely stored in the shed, backpack, and car trunk without risk of losing them



🛠️ Added info to the exit warning message If a quest item is lost, you can exit and restart the game — the item will return to the quest's designated location



🛠️ Reworked some of the exit warning texts for clarity

Now clearly states that you can sell items at the pawnshop, scrap market, or restore them before saving

🛠️ Fixed pallet placement issue in the factory near the fast travel point. Some pallets were spawning where they overlapped with other objects



🛠️ The automation in mechanics now runs until the resource is depleted

No need to press the automation button again after every cycle

