English
[Asset]Added the art assets for Yanchilos
[Element]Added new element: vs Draconian
[Enemy]Added enemy data for Yanchilos
[State Effect]New State Effect: Minor Reinvigorate
[Item] New Item: Draconian Blood
[Wiki]Updated the following pages: State Effect, Alchemy
[Race]New Pet Race: Yanchilos (Yes, all Draconians will have their unique race in the database.)
[Item]New Item: Yanchilos Meat.
[Loot]Added item drop list for Yanchilos.
[Butchery]Added the butcher data for Yanchilos.
[Poop]Added the poop data for Yanchilos.
[Takedown]Added the takedown data for Yanchilos.
[Pet]Added the pet data for Yanchilos. Yanchilos can now be turned into pets.
[Wiki]Updated the pet page.
[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Yanchilos.
[Furniture]Added the Flag of India (I am against the terrorist attack that just killed 24 Indian tourists as much as I am against the Oct. 7th massacre. Thus, I am putting this here to support our Indian friends. नमस्ते!)
[Shopping]Various merchants who sell flags now also sell the Flag of India.
简体中文
【美术资源】加入了扬奇洛斯的美术资源。
【元素】新元素：对人龙
【敌人】加入了扬奇洛斯的敌人数据。
【状态效果】新状态：有限自愈
【物品】新物品： 人龙之血
【维基】更新了以下页面：状态效果、炼金
【种族】新宠物种族：扬奇洛斯 （所有的人龙都会在数据库中以不同的种族表示。）
【物品】新物品：扬奇洛斯肉
【掉落物】加入了扬奇洛斯的物品掉落列表。
【屠宰】加入了扬奇洛斯的屠宰数据。
【便便】加入了扬奇洛斯的便便数据。
【推倒】加入了扬奇洛斯的推倒数据。
【宠物】加入了扬奇洛斯的宠物数据。扬奇洛斯现在可以变成宠物。
【维基】更新了宠物页面。
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了扬奇洛斯的条目。
【家具】新家具：印度国旗 （我反对最近杀害了24名印度游客的恐怖袭击，正如我反对10月7日大屠杀。所以，我决定加入这个表达一下对于我们的印度朋友们的支持。नमस्ते!）
【购物】各种贩卖旗帜的商人现在贩卖印度国旗。
