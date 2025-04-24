



English

##########Content################

[Asset]Added the art assets for Yanchilos

[Element]Added new element: vs Draconian

[Enemy]Added enemy data for Yanchilos

[State Effect]New State Effect: Minor Reinvigorate

[Item] New Item: Draconian Blood

[Wiki]Updated the following pages: State Effect, Alchemy

[Race]New Pet Race: Yanchilos (Yes, all Draconians will have their unique race in the database.)

[Item]New Item: Yanchilos Meat.

[Loot]Added item drop list for Yanchilos.

[Butchery]Added the butcher data for Yanchilos.

[Poop]Added the poop data for Yanchilos.

[Takedown]Added the takedown data for Yanchilos.

[Pet]Added the pet data for Yanchilos. Yanchilos can now be turned into pets.

[Wiki]Updated the pet page.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Yanchilos.

[Furniture]Added the Flag of India (I am against the terrorist attack that just killed 24 Indian tourists as much as I am against the Oct. 7th massacre. Thus, I am putting this here to support our Indian friends. नमस्ते!)

[Shopping]Various merchants who sell flags now also sell the Flag of India.

简体中文

##########Content################

【美术资源】加入了扬奇洛斯的美术资源。

【元素】新元素：对人龙

【敌人】加入了扬奇洛斯的敌人数据。

【状态效果】新状态：有限自愈

【物品】新物品： 人龙之血

【维基】更新了以下页面：状态效果、炼金

【种族】新宠物种族：扬奇洛斯 （所有的人龙都会在数据库中以不同的种族表示。）

【物品】新物品：扬奇洛斯肉

【掉落物】加入了扬奇洛斯的物品掉落列表。

【屠宰】加入了扬奇洛斯的屠宰数据。

【便便】加入了扬奇洛斯的便便数据。

【推倒】加入了扬奇洛斯的推倒数据。

【宠物】加入了扬奇洛斯的宠物数据。扬奇洛斯现在可以变成宠物。

【维基】更新了宠物页面。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了扬奇洛斯的条目。

【家具】新家具：印度国旗 （我反对最近杀害了24名印度游客的恐怖袭击，正如我反对10月7日大屠杀。所以，我决定加入这个表达一下对于我们的印度朋友们的支持。नमस्ते!）

【购物】各种贩卖旗帜的商人现在贩卖印度国旗。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/2d915cef

https://pastelink.net/35gzj6pj