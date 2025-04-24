Features
Idle Animations
Colin
Arms Crossed
Feeling the Heat
...Sigh
Floyd
Ready to Go!
Screensaver Corner Shot
System Reboot
Break Mode
- If both players are idle and near each other, Floyd will transform into a boombox while Colin relaxes and listens. Colin can seek backward, and Floyd can seek forward through songs using the Use Item button. Moving either character will exit Break Mode.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where some buttons could stick around if you left the level during a dialogue.
Improvements
Made Borderless Fullscreen the default option instead of Exclusive Fullscreen.
Added a simpler way to handle the death bounds in The Expanse exit levels.
Separated Colin’s upper and lower half so his arms go in front of the rope attached on his hip.
The transition to Credits after beating the game is now a fade instead of a slide.
Level Changes
Moai Chambers - Level 23
- Modified spikes. Removed flame spitters.
The Expanse - Exit 5
- Lengthened the ending and improved the look of the final area.
