Hey everyone, this is all that was added/fixed with today's update:

Map Changes

Added a new POI: The labs. The labs are on the top of a hill in the north of the island, where they used to study the radiation of the island working together with Zombarus Labs in the city. The labs remained active after the first explosion until the zombies invaded them and killed everyone.

Added a ship wrecked on the north beach of the island.

Changed the roads and added new trails in the map.

General Fixes

Added a new key to open the third gate of the city.

Added a quick save button.

Added player running and walking sounds.

Music now stops when loading a game.

Fixed a bug that wouldn’t let the player drink from rivers/lakes when not holding an object in the hotbar.

Added sounds to doors opening and closing.

Simplified some colliders for improved physics performances.

Added more particles when hitting trees with axes or hatchets.

Added a sound when hitting bushes with hatchets or axes.

Added UI sounds for mouse hovering over buttons and clicking them.

Lowered the sleepness value.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes make zombies spawns at the player position or extremely near him.

Fixed wrong hit audio playing when hitting bushes.

Randomized zombie wandering pause times and setted them to be longer than before.