To see the entirety of the Changelog for this week‘s update, go visist our help center: https://playa-games.helpshift.com/hc/faq/435
New Features
- Behavior Editor: Players can now set up the skill execution order for each individual hero for the auto-battle mode (ex: You set up heroes individually to start battles with their Ultimates).
- Tavern: Added a new “Compare” button that clearly displays how the hero's stats will change when equipping a selected item, showing all stat differences side-by-side.
Improvements
- Tavern: Players can now tap any stat in the hero's detail view to see a simple explanation of what it does.
- Quests Update: Many changes have been done and will only apply to generated quests after the update (please read the entirety of the changelog in Helpshift)
- Equipment: AP Damage Reduction Perk: Buffed across all sources, including set effects. Its max cap has also been increased.
Fixed Bugs
- Quests: The Guild Quests are now always displayed correctly when entering the Guild Quests screen.
- Skills: Fixed a minor issue with Arachne's ultimate ability cooldown.
