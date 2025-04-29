 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18226407
Update notes via Steam Community

To see the entirety of the Changelog for this week‘s update, go visist our help center: https://playa-games.helpshift.com/hc/faq/435

New Features

  • Behavior Editor: Players can now set up the skill execution order for each individual hero for the auto-battle mode (ex: You set up heroes individually to start battles with their Ultimates).
  • Tavern: Added a new “Compare” button that clearly displays how the hero's stats will change when equipping a selected item, showing all stat differences side-by-side.

Improvements

  • Tavern: Players can now tap any stat in the hero's detail view to see a simple explanation of what it does.
  • Quests Update: Many changes have been done and will only apply to generated quests after the update (please read the entirety of the changelog in Helpshift)
  • Equipment: AP Damage Reduction Perk: Buffed across all sources, including set effects. Its max cap has also been increased.

Fixed Bugs

  • Quests: The Guild Quests are now always displayed correctly when entering the Guild Quests screen.
  • Skills: Fixed a minor issue with Arachne's ultimate ability cooldown.

