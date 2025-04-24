 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18226334
This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Greetings, Humans!

It's been a few days since the voice acting release - have you had a chance to check it out yet? Share your thoughts! Veinte has become even more attractive, hasn't she?

We didn't get everything perfect on the first try, so we had to fix and polish some things along the way. But now everything's ready!

We are terribly sorry about what happened with the streamer mode. It seems like we got tunnel vision and missed it. Now all the... ahem... indecent exposures are properly covered, you can stream without worries. No NSFW bits will slip through!

Stay tuned!❤️

