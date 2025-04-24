Hey Fools! Developer Dan here to officially announce the biggest makeover the Archipelago has ever seen! As of today, you’ll be able to meet Alphy and Pelly in your adventures to turn your starting area into the coziest nest a pelican holding a shrimp could ever dream of.

Alphy's project begins

Just like other major island dwellers, Alphy and Pelly are first found stranded on a raft in the middle of the sea… but this time, reaching them won’t be so easy.

To find them, you’ll need to dust off the trusty Stormstrider with the Beacon unlocked and head into the Darkness. Only then will you have a shot at rescuing these new (and very handy) allies.

Once rescued, you’ll start seeing Alphy and Pelly on the islands you visit during runs. Hand them extra items and resources you don't need, and they’ll use them as materials to rebuild the many structures of the Great Lighthouse—your new and improved starting hub!

While Alphy is busy with construction, Pelly is laying eggs of the most unconventional properties that can alter reality itself.

Pew Pew Mode is real!!

Pelly’s first-ever egg, the Pew Pew Egg, does something truly unhinged:

It replaces every. single. sound effect. in the game… With mouth-crafted masterpieces.

Yes, you heard that right. Over 400+ sound effects and 32 complete songs have been remade a cappella by our very own Ship of Fools dev team. What started as an April Fool’s joke in 2023 has now become a fully realized (and completely ridiculous) feature, thanks to the incredible talent of our composer, Philippe Grant, and the sheer foolishness of our team.

We're curious to find out what will be your new favourite pew pew mode remastered song!

Electric Effect

As Alphy and Pelly work on rebuilding your base, you’ll start receiving rewards from grateful inhabitants as a token of their appreciation.

For instance, once Rust’s Forge is fully restored, she’ll reward you with your very own gunsmith hammer, a new item called the Thunderclap (that will now be permanently added to your item pool). The Thunderclap introduces a brand-new elemental effect: the Electric Effect!

When an electric imbued projectile hits an enemy, it unleashes a burst of five electric bolts that have pierce and homing effects. Even better: these bolts inherit any effects currently active on the Fool who caused the electric effect to trigger—creating chaotic, chain-reactive moments of brilliance.

Many more items and space-time altering eggs are yet to be discovered!

Four New Fools Join the Fray!

Alongside this free content update, 2 new Packs of Fools are released as DLC! The first pack is the Golden Bay Duo introducing Commodore Goldie and Hanha!

Both these characters bring a new gameplay mechanic, allowing them to spend Sand Dollars to overcharge their reflect action, unleashing game-changing abilities!

Commodore Goldie – Flaunts its wealth with pride, yet hides a heart of gold

A goldfish with a taste for riches, Goldie digs with her trusty shovel to uncover Whirl Pearls. (or, with a bit of luck, maybe something else?)

On impact, these pearls create a Cash Vortex, scattering gold and wealth as they strike enemies!

Hanha – Relentlessly tracks the weak, leaving no bounty unclaimed

A fearsome bounty hunter, Hanha marks an enemy for the hunt.

When a marked foe is defeated, they drop a Hunting Trophy into the water—trinkets that boost player stats!

Each enemy has its own unique trophy, making every battle a high-stakes hunt! We will let you discover what each individual trinket does! Happy hunting!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3547520/Ship_of_Fools__Golden_Bay_Duo

Prepare to unleash shocking new strategies with The Thunder Tide Duo! This electrifying Pack of Fools introduces two eccentric new characters—mad scientists of high Aquademic renown who harness the power of static electricity to zap their foes into the bottomless abyss!

Both characters utilize a new gameplay mechanic that lets them roll to generate static charges. These charges build up and release into increasingly powerful electric effects!

Eelvis – Shock and Roll!

An amped-up electric eel with a jolted stage presence.

When he fires a cannon, he discharges all stored static energy, creating a devastating electric explosion on impact!

Gastropaul – Heavy shell, strong personality

This sea snail might look slow, but his resilience experiments make him a defensive powerhouse.

If Gastropaul gets knocked down or stunned, he shrugs it off and instead unleashes an electric explosion, fueled by his stored charges!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3547530/Ship_of_Fools__Thunder_Tide_Duo

Completely Foolish Edition

Alongside these new changes to the game, we’re introducing a new bundle that contains the base game, soundtrack and the 4 packs of fools for a grand total of 18 playable characters!

v1.5.0 patch notes

New features:

New NPC Alphy now available to get rescued in the Darkness sector

Alphy's quest introducing new items, new game modifiers as well as repairing broken structures in the starting area

Resume an unfinished run in local and online (also works for both solo and coop!)

New Electric elemental effect

Repaired fountain acts now as a wishing well to sink excess tendrils

Miscellaneous:

Electric effect added to the random effects that Siren scale and Coral could produce.

Allow player to skip the end of run reward sequence by pressing the interact button an additional time.

Add many Tendril Chest reward tiles in The Darkness sector map generation

New happier starting area ambiance and music once everything is repaired

Bug Fixes:

Fix DLC announcement’s highlight in the main menu not displaying when selected.

Fix possible soft-lock happening in the main menu when accidentally creating another online game in the background.

Fix map storm counter sometimes showing negative values.

Fix trinkets effects being removed twice in some cases (mostly in local coop) when switching fools, causing the players to have multiple negative stats Reported by a bunch of people : Biosense on Steam, Wyzard, zote and undergrinder on Discord, T_Pog, Peatchi, SSLYK on reddit

Fix save being deleted in some cases when the file was locked. It will now retry for 5 seconds and close the game if the save file is present but cannot be read. Reported on discord by Christianxox1

Betty unlock condition not being tracked correctly in online play Reported by Old_rosie on reddit

Fix sentry sometimes not shooting Reported on discord by Katfield and Dean

Fix item with long names could not be fully visible in inventory

Fix storm progression starting from tiles that were previously stormed after using the beacon

Fix Light Toolbox trinket should not be available when using the Red Scourge. Reported Professional_Denizen on reddit

Fix add cooldown when playing a specific sound to prevent the same sound being played a lot in a short period of time

Fix an issue preventing the prompt telling to pick up the cannon in the tutorial to show up

Fix issues caused by starting a run with only the second player connected

Wallpapers

Always liked our Keyarts? You can now bring the Fools to your desktop with a new selection of free wallpapers from Ship of Fools!

Download the free Ship of Fools wallpapers from the game file location shown below, or by visiting this website [ https://www.team17.com/ship-of-fools-wallpapers ]!

Steam > steamapps > common > Ship of Fools > Wallpapers

Come aboard!

I hope this small showcase gave you enough to jump back in!

