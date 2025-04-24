 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18226303 Edited 24 April 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BattleGoat Studios is pleased to announce the release of the latest DLC for Supreme Ruler 2030. Supreme Ruler Global Outbreak offers players the opportunity to from any real world region in the modern day and deal with viral outbreaks of either a renewed COVID infection or the classic threat of a zombie invasion.

  • Play out the genesis of a zombie invasion in the year 2020 to try and save humanity

  • Face a renewed COVID outbreak in the year 2030 amidst various global tensions

  • Infection System option at the game lobby allows for infections to be played in ANY of the available eras

  • New technologies, tech race, and Zombie Defense Treaty

You can find the game trailer here;

The game is available separately as well. The DLC content has already been added to the Expansion Pass for those who own it.

