Welcome, Park Managers, to Update 14!

This monumental release adds the highly anticipated ontogeny system to Prehistoric Kingdom, unleashing seamless growth for over 50 species. Get up close and personal with the all new first person mode, or watch your animals create families and social bonds from a distance.

Baby Animals and Ontogeny

As a genre-breaking first, Prehistoric Kingdom now features seamless ontogeny, allowing players to watch their animals grow from baby to adult without model swaps or immersion-breaking size jumps.

These aren't just scaled down adults, however! Every species changes its physical proportions, skin, sounds and body features over the course of our realtime maturity simulation. This was an enormous task, but the team is extremely proud of what we were able to pull off despite our size.

Ontogeny is available for every species in the game apart from terrarium species like Archaeopteryx and Microraptor. And remember, this is just the beginning! We look forward to adding more baby animations and sounds in future updates.







So, how does it work? From the Animal Nursery, there are now two sliders: ontogeny and neoteny. Ontogeny determines the maturity than an animal starts at, while neoteny is the maximum maturity it will grow to. This allows players to keep their babies as babies forever, or even stunt growth to simulate animals not in the game like Nanotyrannus.

Players can also set their desired growth speed for newly bred animals: fast, normal, slow or realistic. We think realistic is pretty fun, as beyond being more accurate, we've found ourselves getting even more attached to animals as they grow.

You can find new tooltips in the Paleopedia that tell you how long it'll take for an animal to reach adulthood depending on your desired growth speed.

Animal Herding, Socialisation Behaviors and Families

In Update 14, animals will now form social groups! Depending on the species, they’ll follow their group leader and synchronize behavior (eating, drinking, resting, etc.) to varying degrees. Some animals like Dryosaurus are super tight knit, while an Acrocanthosaurus is completely solitary.

If a social group is incomplete and needs more animals to be happy, the group leader will broadcast, making it clear they're looking for friends.





Animals will now properly socialise, too, driven by their new awareness system. This means that if they can hear or see each other without objects or solid fences in the way, they'll initiate a call and response to improve their social welfare. Typically this is more common for animals within the same social group, but there's a small chance for socialisation to occur across multiple species.

As an extension of this, animals that are suffering from poor welfare conditions will use sad and angry calls to make it clear that they're unhappy!

Excitingly, babies have some extra behaviors as well. Infants can be adopted by adult animals, though they won’t contribute to a social group until reaching adolescence. If infants cannot find an adult, however, they’ll stick together regardless depending on the species.

Babies also have a high chance of performing the play chase behavior, making two animals chase each other around a circular area. This behavior can also be observed in a few adult species, such as Coelophysis, Dryosaurus, Juxia, Leaellynasaura, Nasutoceratops, Ouranosaurus, Protoceratops, Psittacosaurus (all), Scelidosaurus, Ugrunaaluk and Velociraptor.

Be sure to check the Paleopedia to see what animals form social groups or families!

First Person Mode

Get ready to meet and greet your animals in First Person Mode! Accessible from the bottom right of the main HUD, this mode allows you to jump down to ground level as a human. Players are able to run, jump, crouch and even interact with specific modules such as binoculars, gates and benches.

We've also included a few settings in the options menu like FOV and disabling first person music filtering.







Animal Incubation, Costs and Mass

Animal incubation is now asynchronous, meaning creation will no longer be queued. In Challenge Mode, players will need to research additional slots to breed more animals simultaneously. Similarly, the cost of animal incubation has greatly increased due to the addition of ontogeny. Adult animals are now extremely expensive without the required research to bring them down.

Stats like the base rating and cost of an animal is now based on an animal's mass instead of vibes, creating a more organic and honest economy.

Animal Crowding

We've fixed an oversight pertaining to animal crowding, so habitats that previously housed lots of animals should more accurately report their fullness.

Feeders and Tall Animals

Tall animals such as sauropods and the Paraceratherium can now eat from ground feeders, though will prefer to use tall feeders. This change was made to accomodate baby animals which cannot reach tall feeders.

Selling Multiple Animals

From the animal management menu in Park Services, players can now sell multiple animals at once. Selling an animal from anywhere in the game will also display a confirmation prompt with the potential income.

Excavations

Species such as Edmontosaurus and various mammals can now be found in multiple dig sites. Increasing the funding for a dig site will also now improve the yield, making it quicker to get species with more money. As a side note, science teams are now unlocked automatically with each park rating.

Guest Spawning

Guests will now spawn and use only one contiguous park area, whichever is largest. Players can still put down multiple entrances/guest spawners, but only those which are connected to the largest area will be valid.

Previously it was possible to create multiple disconnected sections of a park, and guests would become confused trying to navigate to attractions in another area. This change affects module accessibility, the visitor navmesh preview, and the visitor areas used for Park Beauty calculation.

Animal Debug Tool

Want to see what animals are thinking? Or maybe you want to report an animal issue? Look no further than the animal debug tool, accessible by pressing Shift + B when an animal has been selected. We plan to keep this is in for a while to help players communicate any problems they've encountered.

Known Issues & Additional Notes

Issue: modular lighting is not recolorable during the day, but does work at night

Issue: animal avoidance is currently broken, so animals can end up walking through each other

Issue: animal animations in the Animal Nursery are currently broken due to the addition of babies, we will be fixing this

Note: additive animations can trigger during one shots or right before animals go to eat/drink/rest. We would like to stop this from happening to prevent jank

Note: we will be updating Paleopedia and Info Sign screenshots for animals that have received visual updates in a later patch

Full Patch Notes

Features

NEW FEATURE: SEAMLESS ANIMAL ONTOGENY

Animals can now be incubated in the Animal Nursery at any point in their ontogeny (growth cycle), and seamlessly grow into adulthood. Incubation gameplay has been re-balanced to make adult animals less economically viable in the early game.

Throughout their growth, animals change in real time:

Proportions - younger animals are usually lankier, sporting larger extremities and facial features in rapport to the body

Skin & Coloration - all the baby animals have different patterning and colorations when young, gradually transitioning those into their adult colors. Some babies, like most theropods, are feathered even if the adults aren’t!

Animations - young animals move around differently, using their own bespoke locomotion animations. Most species even have specific play actions

SFX - animal sound scales with maturity, with infants sounding chirpier and higher pitched than their adult counterparts

Behavior - as babies, animals form clutches and follow their adopted family around the park

Through the Animal Nursery and various game settings, players are now able to control:

Animal Neoteny

Animal Growth Speed

NEW FEATURE: Animal Herding and Social Groups

Animals now form social groups! Depending on the species, they’ll follow their group leader and synchronize behavior (eating, drinking, resting, etc.) to varying degrees. Infants can also be adopted by adult animals, though they won’t contribute to a social group until reaching adolescence. If infants cannot find an adult, they’ll stick together regardless, depending on the species.

If a group leader is missing herd members (e.g. not enough males/females) they will broadcast across the park, making their presence known.

NEW FEATURE: First Person Mode

A first person mode has been added to the game, accessible from the camera menu (bottom right of the main HUD). This new game mode allows for two alternative play styles: GUI ON: toggleable by having the game GUI on screen. This allows for the full creativity suite while in first person Full interaction: normal Prehistoric Kingdom gameplay is disabled, while new interaction is unlocked: the player can interact with fence gates, seating, binoculars, and more!

NEW CHANGE: Animal Locomotion v3

Animal locomotion has been improved once more with the intent to tidy up and polish the movement introduced in Update 9. The following have been changed/added: All animals now have trot animations All animals now have baby animations Animals will now move between walk, trot and run more discretely, preventing animation blending from happening for too long Animals will now generally transition between all animations more seamlessly Animals will now have a chance for zoomies, causing them to run around their paddock. This is more likely as a baby and varies per species Animals are less prone to slowing down while moving forward

NEW CHANGE: Animal Socialization and Awareness

Animals of the same species will now talk to each other, issuing a call and response. This cannot happen if animals are unable to see one another. If their welfare is too low, animals will play a sad call. If their welfare is extremely low, they’ll play an angry call.

NEW CHANGE: Improved Animal Sexual Dimorphism

Many species such as Triceratops, Styracosaurus and the Mammoth now feature physical sexual dimorphism, giving females shorter tusks, horns and a more gracile appearance

NEW CHANGE: Improved Animal Alt Species

Updated the models and proportions for the following animals to make them more distinct: Apatosaurus and Brontosaurus Charonosaurus, Parasaurolophus cyrtocristatus and walkeri Juxia, Paraceratherium bugtiense and transouralicum Psittacosaurus sp, sibiricus and mongoliensis Smilodon fatalis and populator Camarasaurus grandis, lentus and supremus Pachyrhinosaurus canadensis, lakustai and perotorum Elasmotherium and Sinotherium Plateosaurus trossingensis and gracilis

NEW BEHAVIOR: Animal Play Chase

When an animal wants to socialise, there is a small chance to initiate play with another animal, chasing them in a circular area. This behavior is common in most babies, though can be observed infrequently on the following adults: Coelophysis, Dryosaurus, Juxia, Leaellynasaura, Nasutoceratops, Ouranosaurus, Protoceratops, Psittacosaurus (all), Scelidosaurus, Ugrunaaluk, Velociraptor

Additions

Gameplay With the addition of animal ontogeny, we restructured the Biology research tree to account for various new animal features. The following research items were added: Accelerated Ontogenic Synthesis - improves pricing and timing requirements for breeding full adult animals Induced Androgenesis - ability to breed male animals in the Animal Nursery Rapid Genetic Replication - multiplies the breeding speed of animals in the Animal Nursery by 100% Hyper Genetic Replication - multiplies the breeding speed of animals in the Animal Nursery by 200% Suppressed Ontogeny - enables stopping an animal’s growth at a chosen moment in its growth cycle Ontogenic Regulation - enables modifying an animal’s growth cycle speed Capacity Protocol #1 - Increases the Animal Nursery capacity to 10 slots Capacity Protocol #2 - Increases the Animal Nursery capacity to 15 slots Dynamic Replication Allocation - Increases the Animal Nursery capacity to 60 slots Added new Park Issue for staff not being able to access an enclosure Added new Park Issue for animals not having enough room to grow Added new Park Issue for shops not having a cashier present Added new Park Issue for not having a Compost Heap in the park Checklist Park Issues now have click-through behavior to quickly place the required module

Animals Animals will now consider their vertical reach when deciding which feeders they can use (primarily affecting the Tall Feeder). This is influenced by their current size, so infant sauropods will need ground food to start out with. Animals which can access high food sources will prefer them Added an idle shake and additive head throw animation to Megaloceros

UI/UX Added new report tooltips to the Park Rating and Visitor Satisfaction buttons on the bottom left of the main HUD, giving players information about their parks at a glance Added activity description text to the animal tooltip and the animal item rects in the Animals Management Menu Added an Enrichment tab to the animal Info Menu. Animal enrichment currently consists of Stimulation, provided by enrichment items, and Social Interaction, given by herd group members. At this moment, Stimulation is always maxed out until we can implement more enrichment items in Update 15 Added a Social tab to the animal paleopedia, detailing animal grouping information and family behavior Added confirmation dialog before loading a game while in a save, notifying the player that any unsaved progress will be lost Animals now use separate hero renders for the Animal Nursery Animals now have dedicated skin thumbnails for the Animal Nursery Animal portrait icons now better reflect the animal’s current visual state, with distinct icons for each skin, sex, age, and genetic skin mutation. This is applied throughout the entire GUI Added a Biology panel to the Animal Info Menu, reporting current animal statistics such as age, maturity, length, mass, etc. Added a Social panel to the Animal Info Menu, displaying information about the animal’s current social and family groups, if relevant Added an icon to the Animal Info Menu header to indicate the animal’s sex Added selection cycling buttons to the Animal Info Menu header, allowing players to quickly switch between animals of the same species if the animal isn’t contained, or animals of its exhibit if the animal is contained Added a confirmation window that appears when selling animals, notifying the player of the refund sale price Animal Management Menu: added the ability to select multiple animals and sell them with a single click Animal Management Menu: added a ‘Most Popular Animal’ widget on the left sidebar, displaying brief information about your park’s most popular animal and focusing it on click Animal Management Menu: the ‘Locate’ button on the habitat headers now actually selects and focuses the relevant enclosure/habitat Added new keybind: ‘Toggle First Person Mode’ set by default to LeftControl+T Added new keybind: ‘Switch Item Next’ set by default to RightBracket Added new keybind: ‘Switch Item Previous’ set by default to LeftBracket Added onto and improved the Options Menu Changed the visual style for the menu and re-ordered settings categories, based on immediate relevance Added new first person setting in Audio - First Person Radio Effect, which can toggle a radio filter to the game’s music when using First Person Mode Added new first person setting in Camera - First Person FOV Added new first person setting in Camera - First Person Sprint Toggle, switching the control scheme for sprinting to use either a key hold, or a key press Added new first person setting in Camera - First Person CrouchToggle, switching the control scheme for crouching to use either a key hold, or a key press Added new first person setting in Camera - Hide Crosshair Added new GUI setting in Interface - Temperature, switching the game’s temperature labels between Celsius, Fahrenheit and Kelvin Added new GUI setting in Interface - Distance, switching the game’s measuring labels between metric and imperial Paleopedia articles: Added Ankylosaurus description Added Apatosaurus description Added Brontosaurus description

Audio Added a number of new UI sounds to various buttons and sliders to improve the user experience, replacing many of the old sounds Added ambient building sounds to the Fossil Depot, Research Station and Staff Center modules Added growls to T. rex eat

Music Added dynamic variants to many tracks, changing the musical fullness/arrangement depending on the time of day, park rating, weather or building activity Added dynamic and semi-procedural pause music (around 25 minutes of material that plays randomly and adjusts layers depending on player input and location) Added 2 new Ambient tracks: It’s Yours (2:52) Night Life (3:56) Added 2 new Building tracks: Evolution (1:55) World’s Greatest Potential (3:43) Added piano variants to 2 Ambient tracks: The New World (1:42) Perniciem (2:10) Entering first person mode will cause music to sound radio-like and filtered. This can be turned off in the game options



Changes

Balance Animals have received a substantial round of rebalancing: All animal costs have been re-tuned, with a higher overall cost ceiling. Animal pricing is now fully automated, with costs being mathematically based on the animal’s mass and perceived popularity Animal pricing is now plastic, changing in real-time over the animal’s age and taking into account the animal’s appeal. High appeal animals are now worth more in-game money, which is reflected when selling individuals Rebalanced animal base appeal points to be mathematically based on the animal’s mass and perceived popularity Animal base appeal now slightly varies for each individual, based on their current mass Increased animal starvation and dehydration time by 2x and 1.5x respectively, making animals eat/drink less frequently Base price for science projects (excavations, research items) is about x2 higher Additional funding levels in the Excavations Menu now have a higher cost, but also a higher fossil yield Demolishing modular structures now refunds you with half the original cost

Gameplay Excavation system: animals can now be found in multiple excavation sites. When a species is unlocked in a specific site, that will update in all the other sites that species is present in. This currently extends to: Kökşetau Fm. has been replaced with Kozhamzhar Fm. where Elasmotherium and Mammuthus can be found. Psittacosaurus mongoliensis is now found in Dushihin Fm. and Jiufotang Fm. Edmontosaurus regalis is now found in Prince Creek Fm. and Horseshoe Canyon Fm. Vilyuy River has been re-added to the game, containing Coelodonta Yamal Peninsula has been re-added to the game, containing Mammuthus and Elasmotherium Science Teams are now automatically acquired once their specific unlock rating is reached Animal creation: each animal instance now progresses asynchronously in the Nursery Holder Added the ‘Animal Aging’ gameplay setting: this can completely disable animal aging in Sandbox Mode Added the ‘Animal Ontogeny Speed Multiplier’ gameplay setting: this is a global value that affects all animal growth speeds in Sandbox Mode, as long as their growth speed isn’t set to ‘Realistic’

Animals Updated Torvosaurus - changed body morphology, skeletal proportion and animations. The new Torvosaurus should be more anatomically accurate and in line with the quality of the other animals in the game Animal AI now has a more advanced planning and execution model, allowing them to “think” about new things while still performing their current state, which prevents them from constantly being interrupted by thoughts they can’t currently execute on anyway Animals will perform animation one shots at the end of their pathfinding, rather than stopping randomly Animal locomotion speeds more accurately reflect their raw animations, leading to overall faster and more alive feeling animals Updated social needs for all animals Adjusted the water affinity for many species, generally making them less water inclined Edmontosaurus now opens its mouth wider when calling Animals will now remain in a single move animation (Walk, Trot, Run) rather than sitting at an awkward blend between two Updated neck posture for Megaloceros eating and grazing animations Updated various locomotion animations for: Coelodonta Dilophosaurus Coelophysis Dryosaurus Psittacosaurus Edmontosaurus Lambeosaurus Iguanodon Parasaurolophus Nasutoceratops Pachyrhinosaurus Styracosaurus Triceratops Tyrannosaurus/Tarbosaurus Acrocanthosaurus Carcharodontosaurus Torvosaurus Deinocheirus Paraceratherium/Juxia Improved model weight painting quality for most animals Improved estimated data for animal mass Improved navmesh margins to reduce animals getting stuck on tight corners Animal selection input is now far more accurate Improved genetic color variance across all species, with more accurate albinism and melanism, and several new leucism coloration types Increased maximum scaling for Tyrannosaurus Increased maximum scaling for Edmontosaurus annectens Edmontosaurus regalis now supports the temperate biome

Staff Staff move 1.75x faster when transporting goods Humans generally move a bit faster

Guests Guests will now spawn and use only one contiguous park area, whichever is largest. Multiple spawners are still valid, but only those which are connected to this largest area. Previously it was possible to create multiple disconnected sections of a park, and guests would become confused trying to navigate to attractions in another area. This affects module accessibility, the visitor navmesh preview, and the visitor areas used for Park Beauty calculation Guest paths are now visible

Construction Significant changes to modular construction: unless expressly blocked by gameplay logic, groups can be freely rotated and scaled, with the transformation being applied in perpetuity. This means that groups will now retain their local transformation axes upon being edited. This also means that group scaling and rotation is now registered in Undo/Redo

Buildings & Scenery Reduced the opacity of Habitat Markers, though we’d like to make them even less visible at night in the future

Moved interact points for standard Kiosk modules back by 0.1 meters, addressing temperamental nav connectivity when walls and scenery were placed along the front side of the kiosk

Environment Improved distant terrain rendering quality by accounting for texture bump in the resampling mechanism: this means more distant ground textures will appear more detailed Improved terrain texture fidelity, lowering the scale of most textures to look better next to babies and small animals. This may result in more tiling in specific circumstances, but we feel this is a worthy sacrifice Desaturated wetland sand texture and adjusted the wetness of mud Decreased visual clutter of snow particles Reverted lighting clamping during the early morning and late evening Night is now less overwhelmingly blue with better visibility in moonlight and while looking top down All maps should now have a more consistent fog starting distance

Foliage Updated kapok and coconut palm impostors Reduced alpha cutoff for distant coconut palms and tree ferns, allowing them to maintain their silhouette and better cast shadows Slightly increased wind simulation intensity Slightly adjusted Beech Tree 5 collision

UI/UX Reduced minimum brush size for terrain painting to 2, from 5 UI Transparency now can’t be accessed while the Management Menu is open Improved sun lighting transition when going into the Management Menu Issue state icons now have 1:1 parity with park issue notifications Staff and Visitor inaccessibility park issues will not show up if there are no staff centers or visitor spawners The Loading bay and Storage buildings will no longer generate Module Logistics Unfulfilled park issues Increased minimum issue time for Needs Refill from 20 seconds to 180 seconds Notification popups can now show over the management menu Overview popup audio now only triggers the first time a new popup is created Modular gimbal GUI: clamped at the edges of the screen Modular gimbal GUI: further offset positioning so that the buttons don’t overlap with the gimbal editing axes While placing or manipulating an object, it will now have an orange outline to help maintain visibility and better communicate that an action is taking place Improved modular gizmo movement - massively reduced jitter, and reworked distance increment math to be based on the current translation axis Adjusted the size and colors of the modular gizmo to make it stand out more from the environment. There is also now a small dot in the middle of advanced rotation to indicate an object’s pivot point

Improved modular gizmo visuals by removing unselected axes from view while dragging The ‘Align to Slope’ toggle is now on by default, requiring fewer clicks for stacking/aligning behavior, which seems to be prevalent Habitat Markers are now visible when selecting a habitat Animal Paleopedia: the ‘Thoughts’ page now preview character voice lines Animal Paleopedia: fixed enclosure size calculator, previously male/female inputs were flipped leading to inconsistency Changed behavior of the bottom-left park stats buttons to open/close their relevant menus based on current context Clearing all notifications in the Notification Menu now automatically closes the panel Re-introduced Excavations Menu worldmap clamping, which was previously removed due to a math glitch that has now been fixed Aviary animal breeding buttons are now greyed out if the relevant animal hasn’t been unlocked

Post-Processing Reduced SSR roughness, resulting in less-green foliage during rain

Audio Adjusted entire audio mix, resulting in an overall louder and more cohesive experience Adjusted Nasutoceratops social response calls to better fit the animation Drag sounds for fences, paths and modular objects are now more responsive Park Services ambience is now ducked when assigning Science Teams to excavations/research or hiring staff

Music Extended 1 Ambient track: The New World (1:53 > 2:23) Updated the mix and arrangements of several tracks to match the styling of Volume 1’s soundtrack release. Most current in-game music will receive similar updates! 4 Ambient tracks: All For Them, A Walk In The Park, Dawn Chorus, The New World, Perniciem 3 Building tracks: Visitors On Main, Ingenuity, Build Sleep Repeat Changed gameplay music algorithm to be entirely based within FMOD Music now sounds more distant, echo-y and lacks low frequencies at nighttime Music will not stop playing when entering the Park Services dashboard and will instead sound distant Music will lower in volume when at ground level if the player is not building Intro music will now fade in at a lower volume when starting or loading a game



Bug Fixes

Critical Fixed loading of the navmesh when the file is corrupt, now it handles this safely and regenerates the navmesh (may resolve crazy teleporting animal bugs and others) Fixed a rare bug in path following logic that could mess up animal positions Fixed a number of potential stability issues when creating certain animals in the nursery Fixed a dangerous bug in the animal AI that could potentially allow animals to walk off the navmesh Blocked placement of animals while the navmesh is recalculating Animal placement is no longer allowed for animals that are still loading Animal placement will also ensure the animal is actually placed at the proper position when you click Fixed ambient audio duplicating itself upon specific circumstances, potentially crashing audio or the game Fixed a critical GUI exception causing the staff management menu to not properly populate itself with staff entries, when certain staff members have null assignments Fixed an issue causing the park name text in the Management View menu to default to “Prehistoric Kingdom” upon loading a save, instead of the saved park name Fixed Path Planning not using accessible areas when validating path start and end points, causing animals and humans to be unable to navigate at all under certain circumstances

Gameplay Fixed staff placement rotation input not working if time is paused Fixed certain Park Issues not correctly responding to sandbox settings such as disabling Logistics or Dung Fixed a bug which would prevent a visitor spawner from being usable if it was placed on its own, even after being connected to path Fixed an issue where unloaded animals in the Nursery would overlap with other animals

Animals Fixed an animal shader issue that could cause certain skins to wrongfully display iridescence Fixed certain animals such as sauropods being unable to reach their max speed Fixed Apatosaurus/Brontosaurus neck snap on its rearing animation Fixed sauropod rolling animations extending longer than intended Fixed Psittacosaurus eat exit animation Fixed Pachyrhinosaurus snapping resting animations Reduced wiggling animation inaccuracies on various animations Fixed animals using high browsing eat animations when taking from ground feeders Fixed animals not always being able to drink from shallow water Fixed animals getting their needs drained significantly on first placement if you had previously sold other animals in the park Fixed swims for certain dinosaur species transitioning awkwardly Fixed Psittacosaurus and Coelophysis swimming in very shallow water Fixed Ecology Bonus only using the first excavation for each species, eliminating otherwise legitimate ecology bonuses

Staff Deep rework of Staff Dispatch, which now keeps track of all “Job Sites” such as feeders, shops, enclosures etc. and continuously validates that the correct assignments are being sent out to staff. Should prevent the dreaded lazy staff behavior that has plagued them since their release Fixed a logical error that allowed laborers to fill feeders if that was one stop in a multi-stop transport assignment

Guests Fixed guests getting stuck in a Donation Task if it wasn’t completable on the first try The planned feature of visitors running to the bathroom, which never functioned, has been fixed

Audio Fixed guests getting stuck in a Donation Task if it wasn’t completable on the first try

Buildings & Scenery Fixed selection collision for Research Station

Construction Fixed ‘Random Scale’ not taking newly placed objects into account Fixed an undo bug that would cause grids to not be properly aligned to modular groups, when reversing group merging Improved modular grid generation logic behind group splitting Fixed Enclosure loading being too restrictive when trying to match the saved bounds to an existing fence polygon

UI/UX Fixed a collision problem on the coastal map causing the camera’s behavior to be unpredictable at certain positions and angles Fixed camera jitter during zoom in/out while tracking a moving object Fixed a timing issue causing certain GUI tooltips to stick on screen Fixed a minor issue causing the modular style panel from not disappearing when opening the management menu from within modular selection Fixed tooltip still being open in screenshots Fixed tooltip text for the animal water preference bar reporting the incorrect preferred values Fixed timesliced processing on animal breeding within the Nursery Holder, leading to more accurate animal creation timing Fixed Shara Murun Formation being named Sharamuran Formation Fixed Landscaping Menu issue causing the selected biome preset to not paint the correct foliage when the menu would be opened for the first time in a session Fixed a weather menu bug causing the ‘Cycle Weather’ toggle to be auto-selected upon closing the menu Modular gimbal GUI: fixed first-frame-glitch effect when entering modular edit mode Modular gimbal gizmo: fixed washed out graphics, restored full colors Fixed layout refreshing in the options menu, when changing sandbox settings Fixed slider handles in the options menu Fixed slider handles in the screenshot menu Fixed slider handles in the landscaping menu Fixed Module Inaccessible park issues from showing up when a feeder or shop is simply empty Fixed an instance of layout glitching for overview pop-ups The Management Menu is now automatically closed when starting any user action, which should prevent some nasty GUI overlay

Audio Fixed numerous UI buttons with incorrect sound events Fixed Carcharodontosaurus broadcast being inaudible beyond 64 meters Fixed missing audio events for a few Triceratops, Velociraptor and Paraceratherium animations Fixed offset audio events for Coelophysis Fixed potential issue where multiple skin layers could repeat over themselves Fixed an issue causing the modular ‘moving’ sound to be stuck on during grid placement

Music Corrected overly aggressive file compression for brass in The Miracle of Life, eliminating a ringing sound



Performance

Decreased spikes to GUI rendering when accessing UI transparency and screenshot mode

Improved physics engine performance related to animal selection

Slightly improved modular processing CPU performance

Made significant improvements to the Animals Management and Staff Management menus performance, with list creation being deferred over multiple frames

Reduced a lot of unnecessary logging

Slightly improved loading times for saves with many modular groups

Staff Dispatch has been moved off the main thread, giving better frame performance when heavy planning is required

What changed from the last PTB?

Additions

Animals Added ontogeny to Brachiosaurus Added ontogeny to Argentinosaurus Added ontogeny to Iguanodon Added ontogeny to Muttaburrasaurus Added ontogeny to Torvosaurus gurneyi and tanneri Added ontogeny to Styracosaurus Added baby one shot animation to Elasmotherium, Torvosaurus Tarbosaurus chicks now have distinct visuals Smilodon populator cubs now have distinct visuals

UI/UX Added activity description text to the animal tooltip and the animal item rects in the Animals Management Menu Added GUI tooltips to the social tab of the Animal Info Menu Added help articles for No Food, No Water and Growth Restricted Paleopedia articles: Added Ankylosaurus description Added Apatosaurus description Added Brontosaurus description



Changes

Balance Demolishing modular structures now refunds you with half the original cost

Animals Adjusted the water affinity for many species, generally making them less water inclined Animals will now leave a group if they can’t navigate to the leader within 8 attempts If a species defines a Leader Type (matriarch or patriarch) group formation will promote the first member of the appropriate sex to the leader position Group State Cohesion (0 -1) can no longer drop below 0.33 based on needs, up from 0 Eat, Drink, and Rest will now search for interactables in a much tighter radius around the group as long as their needs aren’t desperate During Play/Chase, the trailing animal will now slow down if it gets too close to the lead animal Edmontosaurus regalis now supports the temperate biome The following adult animals are now capable of play chasing: Coelophysis, Dryosaurus, Juxia, Leaellynasaura, Nasutoceratops, Ouranosaurus, Protoceratops, Psittacosaurus (all), Scelidosaurus, Ugrunaaluk, Velociraptor

Staff Staff move 1.75x faster when transporting goods Humans generally move a bit faster

Guests Guest paths are now visible

Buildings & Scenery Moved interact points for standard Kiosk modules back by 0.1 meters, addressing temperamental nav connectivity when walls and scenery were placed along the front side of the kiosk

Environment Made nighttime brighter to improve visibility without lights All maps should now have a more consistent fog starting distance

UI/UX Increased minimum issue time for Needs Refill from 20 seconds to 180 seconds Aviary animal breeding buttons are now greyed out if the relevant animal hasn’t been unlocked



Bug Fixes

**[/b] Fixed a bug introduced with the last PTB patch, causing research projects to be completely un-researchable if a Fossil Depot wasn’t present in the park Sitting during First Person Mode should now display a correct height relative to the seating item

[b]Animals** Fixed animals not being able to select beds when they needed to sleep Fixed Ecology Bonus only using the first excavation for each species, eliminating otherwise legitimate ecology bonuses

Staff Fixed Clean Dung assignments ending immediately when the last mound disappeared, leading to no dung arriving at Compost Heaps Fixed Shops not generating cashier or restock assignments when their sales tally was 0 Fixed staff dispatch trying to send the same staff member onto two different assignments within the same validation period Fixed shops not submitting cashier assignments when uncompletable logistics assignments were also present Fixed Staff Dispatch being able to select the same staff member for multiple assignments simultaneously

Guests Fixed visitors not using their own position as the center for nearby amenity searching Fixed visitors not exiting move state early, causing them to clump at the interaction point for amenities before going to the end of an existing queue line The planned feature of visitors running to the bathroom, which never functioned, has been fixed

Construction Fixed an undo bug that would cause grids to not be properly aligned to modular groups, when reversing group merging Improved modular grid generation logic behind group splitting Fixed Enclosure loading being too restrictive when trying to match the saved bounds to an existing fence polygon

UI/UX Fixed 9999 animal groups in the social groups calculator in the Paleopedia The Management Menu is now automatically closed when starting any user action, which should prevent some nasty GUI overlay

Rendering Fixed binocular vignette effects sticking on screen after exiting first person binocular view through the screenshot GUI



Performance