**
🎮New Content & Features
**
-
Added new level
-
Introduced Day & Night mode
-
Players can now choose to Take or Discard Treasure items
**
⚖️Balance Changes
**
-
Max Party Size now 3 (Let us know what you think!)
-
Scythe Character buffed
-
Bunny Lady Character buffed
-
Mage Girl turret now better angled
-
Samurai range reduced
-
Dagger can no longer gain lifesteal from melee upgrades
**
✨UI Improvements
**
-
Better offscreen indicator
-
Improved Shop UI
-
Enhanced Pause Menu
-
Added VSync option
**
🐞Bug Fixes
**
-
Fixed crash from negative shield values
-
Fixed players escaping arena (no ground plane)
-
Fixed Boss Mantis not dying after being killed
-
Fixed Guaranteed Passive Items getting stuck on level-up
Changed files in this update