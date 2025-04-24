 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18226131 Edited 24 April 2025 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
🎮New Content & Features

  • Added new level

  • Introduced Day & Night mode

  • Players can now choose to Take or Discard Treasure items

⚖️Balance Changes

  • Max Party Size now 3 (Let us know what you think!)

  • Scythe Character buffed

  • Bunny Lady Character buffed

  • Mage Girl turret now better angled

  • Samurai range reduced

  • Dagger can no longer gain lifesteal from melee upgrades

✨UI Improvements

  • Better offscreen indicator

  • Improved Shop UI

  • Enhanced Pause Menu

  • Added VSync option

🐞Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crash from negative shield values

  • Fixed players escaping arena (no ground plane)

  • Fixed Boss Mantis not dying after being killed

  • Fixed Guaranteed Passive Items getting stuck on level-up

