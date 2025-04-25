Welcome to Week 177.

We're currently in the middle of a short week with Easter holidays, but we still wanted to keep things moving—so we're happy to bring you a patch this week! While it's a lighter update than usual, it still includes some useful fixes and improvements.

This week, we’re introducing the ‘Culinex backpack' in the workshop. This backpack will help with both the creation and consumption of food on Icarus.

We also provide an update on the Solo Play feature we mentioned last week - it is currently accessible on our experimental branch for anyone who wants a preview.

Notable Improvements:

Fixed an issue which prevented fish from being killable with projectiles (thrown weapons, arrows, bolts and firearm ammo).

Fixed 'Pain in the Bass' achievement as it wasn't always being granted correctly

Fixing issue where custom crafted food would not scale its stats in their tooltip correctly

This Week: The Culinex Backpack

The Culinex Backpack (or Chef's Backpack) is purchasable from the Workshop and can be equipped for use on the planet. It provides a range of benefits focused on food creation, buff enhancement, and survival efficiency.

While the backpack is worn, any food crafted by the player will have an extended duration and increased effect strength. Any player can consume these improved food items to receive the enhanced benefits.

Additionally, any active food buffs on the wearer are further amplified in both duration and effectiveness. This makes the backpack particularly valuable for extended missions or high-intensity scenarios where sustained buffs are critical.

The backpack also reduces the rate of food and water consumption for the wearer, decreasing the frequency at which sustenance is required. This makes it a strong utility item for long excursions or resource-scarce environments.

Next Week: Multiplayer NPC Hitbox Fix

We're currently trialing an improvement aimed at enhancing the experience for players connecting to dedicated servers or friend-hosted games. This update ensures that creature animations are fully played on clients at all times, regardless of their distance from the host.

After a thorough investigation, we discovered that early optimizations made during Icarus' development led to desynchronization issues on the client side—specifically with NPC animations and hitboxes not always aligning correctly.

To resolve this, we've updated the system so that NPCs now check their distance from any active player, not just the host. This allows them to correctly play their full animation sets and ensures hitboxes are accurately positioned on all clients.

Internal testing and feedback from players on the experimental branch have been extremely positive so far with a noticeable improvement, especially on dedicated servers. A big thank you to our Veterans in Discord for helping us identify and resolve this issue.

This fix is available now on the experimental branch, alongside the other changes listed below.

Next Week: Deep Ore Duplication Fix

We’ve resolved an issue where deep ore veins were being duplicated each time a prospect was loaded. This could cause veins to appear as if they had changed resources and led to significantly bloated save file sizes.

While earlier fixes made this more stable, we recently discovered a new issue with deep ore veins on the Prometheus map, introduced as part of the Null Sector update. Some objects were incorrectly configured during world generation, leading to duplication.

We’ve now addressed the root cause and added checks to prevent it from happening again. Additionally, any duplicated veins will now be automatically cleaned from player save files on load, with any attached drills preserved.

This fix is also available now on the experimental branch, alongside the other changes listed below.

Next Week: Solo Pause

As mentioned in last week’s update, we will be introducing a long-requested feature next week: the ability to pause the game during solo play. This functionality is now available for testing on the Experimental branch.

The pause feature is limited to single-player sessions only and does not function in multiplayer or on dedicated servers. This ensures no disruption to connected players in shared environments.

We encourage players to jump onto Experimental and provide feedback. If you encounter any issues or unexpected behaviour, please let us know.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40692/Icarus_Pets_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35727/Icarus_Complete_the_Set/

Changelog v2.2.52.136091

New Content

Unlocking the Chefs backpack so it can be purchased

Renamed Chefs Backpack Astron -> Culinex

Adjusting the Chefs backpack so its price fits more in where it sits in the workshop tree

Fixing the Workshop Backpacks Talent Tree so the Chefs backpack can be selected and unlocked

Fixed

Fixing issue where the BaseFoodStomachSlots+ stat was being incorrectly scaled in the tooltip - making it seem like foods where consuming multiple slots - in cases where food was cooked by a player with the CookedFoodModifierEffectiveness+% stat

Fixed not being able to shoot fish with projectile weapons

Future Content