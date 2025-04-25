This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

VoidSeekers 👩🏽‍🚀

We’re excited to announce that Update 0.6.6 is now live! This update pushes new scenarios, freshly minted map assets, and full integration of the Lovense system. To celebrate this milestone, we are launching this release with a 25% off discount on the 26th for a limted time!

Content Highlights:

🔧 Lovense Integration: Complete 💈



What is Lovense?

Lovense is a brand of smart toys designed to sync with games, apps, and other interactive media. With this integration, compatible devices respond dynamically to in-game events, scenes, and dialogues.

How it works in VoidBound:

Once enabled, your Lovense toy will respond in real-time to in-game events—especially during sordidly steamy encounters and lewd twists that arise in combat. It’s fully dynamic: the toy will pulse, vibrate, or tease in perfect sync with the action on screen. Intensity, duration, and pattern shift depending on the situation, ensuring that every encounter feels uniquely personal and intimately reactive.

Steps to make it work:

Open your Lovense Remote App and go to Game Mode.

⦁ Enable LAN and enter your Local IP and Port (20010).

⦁ Hit Connect—if successful, the Connection Status will change to “Connected” and Connected

Devices will list as 1 (supports up to 7 devices at once).

Shoutout to the pioneer: Karryn's Prison by Remtairy

Our Lovense integration wouldn’t exist without the trail blazed by Karryn’s Prison. The system we’ve developed is built on concepts pioneered by Remtairy, who generously gave us the go-ahead to use his work as a foundation. Huge shout out to him for sharing the framework for us to build upon!



"What the hell indeed? What was all of that?! It seems something fishy is going on in the Slums District. Players must investigate!

⦁ This quest has no prerequisites.

⦁ Remember, no good deed goes unpunished



Uh oh- Vas is calling in a favor. This can't be good... can it?

⦁ This quest becomes available after completing the Looking for Slimes and Jem's Lost Cargo quest line.

⦁ As Part 1 of an ongoing chain, Caly is set on a wild chase to track down an acquaintance, one that Caly might have a sordid history with, and by proxy get a glimpse into how Vas operates in her mercenary world.

For Players Continuing with Old Saves:

To access the new quest "Hidden Threat", you must first complete "The Slime Saga" by either siding with the HDF or the Slimes. Additionally, you also need to have setup your rig[from Jem's Lost Cargo quest-line] and stream from your room at least once.

If you've already finished these, head to Mr. Fixer in Caly's room and select: ➡️ "Trigger New Content > 0.6.6" From there, choose the quest "Hidden Threat".

⚠️ WARNING: Do not use this feature if you haven’t completed the prerequisite quests. Doing so may break your game and save!

-Change Log:-

🔹 New Content:

⦁ Game is now fully Lovense compatible, including effects during both events as well as combat.

⦁ Added a new questline featuring Caly and Vas.

⦁ Added a new Slum Trap scenario.

⦁ Introduced one new H-scene.

🔹 Fixes & Adjustments:

⦁ Fixed softlock on two doors in Haar's Apartment building.

⦁ Fixed Caly momentarily sliding into an inaccessible room in Haar's Apartment building.

⦁ Fixed double Haar sprites if players turn down Haar's Hiking offer and pick up the BigTrouble quest at the same.

⦁ Fixed an issues in rare cases where players would get duplicate of Wild Branches in Xaide dungeon.

⦁ Fixed an issue where if players left the Evidence room and went to the Residential District instead of the police station during the quest "Deputy for a night", Varyn would not show up at his seat.

🔹 Ongoing Development:

⦁ Working on the next segment of the game featuring "Space Orcs and Goblins"

And that is everything for this update. As always, your feedback helps make VoidBound better, so please be sure to let us know what you think down below or on our Discord!

Fair winds, spacers! 🚀