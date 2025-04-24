The retrieval judgment radius for stealing vegetables and rummaging through trash cans has been shortened (from 4.5 to 2).

Now, when the decoration interface is opened, the collision body of the main character will be cancelled to prevent the character from being pushed out of the boundary.

The time limit for entering the convenience store has been cancelled.

A 10% discount will be provided when the consumption in the convenience store reaches 200,000, and a 20% discount will be given when the consumption reaches 500,000.

A 10% discount will be provided when the consumption from the traveling merchant Sophia reaches 200,000, and a 20% discount will be given when the consumption reaches 500,000.

Shortcut keys for the keyboard and gamepad have been added to the "Favorite" button on the store page.

Regarding the issue that when the content of the mouse hover prompt box for food items on the warehouse panel is too long, the offset value is higher than the expected display effect.

The bug that caused incorrect input logic of the keyboard and gamepad after clicking the "Favorite" button has been fixed.

The bug that the initial sorting of favorite items did not correctly accept the input logic of the keyboard and gamepad has been fixed.

The bug that conversing with a town resident at the moment when he disappears will cause the character's movement to be frozen has been fixed.

The problem that clicking the mouse to close the panel by the pool will mistakenly start fishing has been fixed. Now, there will be a very short delay after closing the panel before fishing is allowed to start.