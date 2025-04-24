Are you sure you want to view these images?

New Hot Springs events have been added, together with Qhala, Lamia Princess content, needed fixes, and a lot of new animations!

We're used to meatier builds, but I'm also working on stuff that has to remain out of reach for now! The base for Toy development is ready, we're now writing their scenes, while her Progeny is ready 👌!

As usual, I'll post a roadmap for her development soon enough!

Size: 959.5 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Added Hot Springs Date for Dragon Princess I

ːswirliesː Added Hot Springs Date for Dragon Princess II

ːswirliesː Lamia Princess event I added

ːswirliesː Titania NSFW Scene added

ːswirliesː Titania NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Qhala can now have Sexy eventsss with the Knight (Req. Kingdom Lewdness > 50)

ːswirliesː Qhala NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Rabbit NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added

ːswirliesː Tsukichi NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Tsukichi has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Tabard de Jarjaryes now gives +50% MDF and protects from critical hits

ːswirliesː New Item added: Snakeskin Scroll

ːswirliesː Vendra NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery

ːswirliesː New BGM added! Hot Springs Date

Added / Locked in Beta:

ːswirliesː "Toy Vision" added in Kingdom Below region

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed switching party members not working

ːswirliesː Fixed skill icon remaining on the screen after leaving a fight area

ːswirliesː Fixed locking "Male" content in options locking out from "Female" content too

ːswirliesː Fixed some items description

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with female Shadow Progeny sprites

ːswirliesː Fixed Michael portraits remaining on screen when talked to outside the World Map

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when loading save files in Rin's room

ːswirliesː Fixed Acid Armor slime expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed entering the Flow with any other characters than the Knight

ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes when talking to Progeny if the transfer to the Campsite happens during the new day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed Shadow Population reaching 0 not causing them to reach the "Ruined" status

ːswirliesː Fixed Bubbly Soap not consuming charges when its effect is prolongated

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when a leveled-up Egg hatches

ːswirliesː Fixed being able to level up Eggs

ːswirliesː Fixed "Acid Armor" slimes' expressions positioning

ːswirliesː Fixed Human NPCs animations missing for some skin/hair combinations

And DLC Pack #3 progress!



🥤 Tsukichi 🕷 can now be claimed in Stable builds too! With Vendra coming right after!