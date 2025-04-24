New Hot Springs events have been added, together with Qhala, Lamia Princess content, needed fixes, and a lot of new animations!
We're used to meatier builds, but I'm also working on stuff that has to remain out of reach for now! The base for Toy development is ready, we're now writing their scenes, while her Progeny is ready 👌!
As usual, I'll post a roadmap for her development soon enough!
Size: 959.5 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Added Hot Springs Date for Dragon Princess I
ːswirliesː Added Hot Springs Date for Dragon Princess II
ːswirliesː Lamia Princess event I added
ːswirliesː Titania NSFW Scene added
ːswirliesː Titania NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Qhala can now have Sexy eventsss with the Knight (Req. Kingdom Lewdness > 50)
ːswirliesː Qhala NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Rabbit NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː Tsukichi NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Tsukichi has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Tabard de Jarjaryes now gives +50% MDF and protects from critical hits
ːswirliesː New Item added: Snakeskin Scroll
ːswirliesː Vendra NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery
ːswirliesː New BGM added! Hot Springs Date
Added / Locked in Beta:
ːswirliesː "Toy Vision" added in Kingdom Below region
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed switching party members not working
ːswirliesː Fixed skill icon remaining on the screen after leaving a fight area
ːswirliesː Fixed locking "Male" content in options locking out from "Female" content too
ːswirliesː Fixed some items description
ːswirliesː Fixed issues with female Shadow Progeny sprites
ːswirliesː Fixed Michael portraits remaining on screen when talked to outside the World Map
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when loading save files in Rin's room
ːswirliesː Fixed Acid Armor slime expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed entering the Flow with any other characters than the Knight
ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes when talking to Progeny if the transfer to the Campsite happens during the new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Shadow Population reaching 0 not causing them to reach the "Ruined" status
ːswirliesː Fixed Bubbly Soap not consuming charges when its effect is prolongated
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when a leveled-up Egg hatches
ːswirliesː Fixed being able to level up Eggs
ːswirliesː Fixed "Acid Armor" slimes' expressions positioning
ːswirliesː Fixed Human NPCs animations missing for some skin/hair combinations
And DLC Pack #3 progress!
🥤 Tsukichi 🕷 can now be claimed in Stable builds too! With Vendra coming right after!
Changed files in this update