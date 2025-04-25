NEW:

New mothers: Russian mother, and mother with a timer.

Soul-like gameplay: You can new perfect parry mother's slap.

Added mother's animated avatars to Steam Points Shop.

Character visual mod support on Steam Workshop (Beta): Please read the guideline here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3425947395

Bug fixes and game optimization:

New game setting to change the size of subtitles.

Added new button to open Steam Workshop.

Fix a bug: quiet mother keep speaking.

Fix a bug: wrong outfit is displayed when switching characters.

We hope you like this update. Please leave us your feedback in discussion forum or our communities, especially we need more feedback on how to improve the Steam Workshop features.

See you in the next BIG DAY on May! ❤️