25 April 2025 Build 18225946 Edited 25 April 2025 – 06:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW:

Bug fixes and game optimization:

  • New game setting to change the size of subtitles.
  • Added new button to open Steam Workshop.
  • Fix a bug: quiet mother keep speaking.
  • Fix a bug: wrong outfit is displayed when switching characters.

We hope you like this update. Please leave us your feedback in discussion forum or our communities, especially we need more feedback on how to improve the Steam Workshop features.

See you in the next BIG DAY on May! ❤️

