**We have another update for you all! But also please take some time to check out the message just below deck…

Help Us In Bug Hunting!**

Thank you to those of you who have stuck with us in these early access stages of development! We have made huge progress and improvements. But there are still quite a few things to go. We hear the comments and reviews and wish to make it clearer for people to submit proper bug reports to us, so that we might find the bugs and squash them. As while these comments are appreciated, they do not really help us actually figure anything out.

The best way is to submit logs, save files and tell us what is happening to you. These are vital for us to replicate the issue on our end. Because if we don't see it, we can't fix it. So in order to get the info we need to help fix things, please follow these below options. And remember to post logs and save files with a description/images of the issue.

Contacting us:



The Steam Discussion Forums

Our Discord

Or support@microprose.com

Save Game Location: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Microprose\Silent Depth 2

Game Session Logs: <your steamfolder>\steamapps\common\Silent Depth 2 - Pacific\Silent Depth 2_Data\Logs

Alternatively you can jump to this folder by clicking on the “Cog” on the game’s library page, then mouse over “Manage” then click on “Browse Local Files” and follow the folder structure above.

Thank you for taking the time to help us find the bugs! Now for the latest update and its content.

Improvements:

Added: Ambient Sound now plays in freecam mode

Adjust: Outside diesel engine sfx and ocean ambient sfx volumes

Features: Deck Gun Specific Adjustments

New model. New deck gun with WASD controls. (Slower more realistic movement speeds

The Deck Gun controls have changed to make it more similar to the heavy, slow but controlled movement of the real guns. W-A-S-D is now used rather than the mouse to move its position, while utilising the dial to gauge distances (All based on the real dials). RMB for ADS and LMB to fire.

Adjust: camera position for deck gun

Limit deck gun angle around Y axis (You Can No Longer Fire through the back of the sub)

Fire "from hip" ability

Prevent firing with LMB if mouse is over

Update System UI with new deck gun

Add deck gun dial to UI

Adjust: deck gun dial scale and correct max rotation

Set deck gun Y angle limit to 20 degrees and adjust bullet force

Systems UI: update deck gun text

Deck gun rotation when underwater

Deck gun heading

Added: New Sound FX

Added: New VFX

Bug/issues Fixes: