Patch 1.07 brings a number variety of fixes, and adjustments to our settings and UI, earning of the Devil its status as officially Steam Deck Verified!

Read below for additional details on what's new in 1.07 and for an update on player-requested Steam Trading Card Items, including Emoticons.

Patch Notes

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue where Tutorials were not being provided during Episode 0 under certain circumstances.

Scripting:

Addressed a variety of grammar and spelling errors.

UI and Display:

Added a prompt prior to the title screen to automatically use our Recommended Settings for Steam Deck.

Increased the size of the Settings Menu and its items on the title screen and during gameplay.

Increased the size of the Continue Menu and its items on the title screen.

Increased the space dedicated to, and font size of, "Definitions" seen when viewing in-game Terms on your phone.

Added a Settings option to Invert Y-Axis when moving the camera during Investigations.

Added a Settings option to Turn off Credit Gain/Loss animations (numbers will still be displayed in top left of UI).

Removed references to mouse and keyboard controls/glyphs when playing on Steam Deck.

Removed the ability to set the game Resolution to any aspect ratios that might result in graphical display issues.

Improvements and Quality of Life features we're looking into for future patches:

Full controller support for easier menu navigation and smoother gameplay experience.

Accessibility features that adjust the font(s) used in-game.

About Steam Trading Card Items

Thank you all for your passion and excitement about of the Devil. It means the world that so many of you have asked for a way to show off your love for of the Devil through the Steam Trading Card system.

Games that are free to download on Steam cannot have Steam Trading Cards drop randomly based on time spent in-game.

Because of the Devil is free to download, allowing anyone to play through the entirety of Episode 0 before deciding to unlock additional episodes, we cannot have Steam Trading Cards drop randomly over the course of normal gameplay; we would need to tie Steam Trading Card drops to some form of microtransaction. Without Steam Trading Cards, players cannot craft badges to unlock Profile Backgrounds or Emoticons either.

We do not intend to add microtransactions to of the Devil in the foreseeable future, meaning of the Devil will not have Steam Trading Cards, Profile Backgrounds or Emoticons for the foreseeable future either.

Thank you for Reading!

As always, thank you all for playing, thank you for providing feedback, and thank you for spreading the word! Don't forget to Wishlist Episode 2!

