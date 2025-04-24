Hey everyone!
Even though the team is off this week, I wanted to get the fix to knockback in since it affects gameplay pretty bad, and it's also just a small value adjustment I can do on my end.
Fixes:
-Reduced knockback from large size swings
We adjusted some math in a previous update that accidentally tuned this too strong.
In a future update, we'll be setting durations on the knockback, so we can reduce how long knockback occurs for (like we've done for Springs and Dash Pads)
Known Issues:
-The goal camera in Cliff is slightly off from where it should be
//I'm working on this now, it's become a more complicated issue than I thought.
//I'll be doing a fix but also looking at this logic (which is legacy and has pieces of code from 2019 still in it) to simplify the code flow.
-Slider for BlockGoalieSpeed should be inactive when the toggle for BlockGoalies is off.
//Is coming with next batch of UI fixes
-Controller Navigation in ArenaSettings doesn't work as expected
Navigating down on controller to sliders isn't moving the controller selection down like it should, forcing you to use a mouse.
//Coming with next batch of UI fixes
-Coliseum Cheese Walls are out of position
//Coming in next update
Demo Build:
-Also included in fixes
-Dave
Changed files in this update