Hello Tactics Fans!

Today you’ll receive Update 3! This update not only fixes minor bugs and improves player and youth training, but also introduces the first new features for the single-player mode. The main theme is Sponsorships, which help generate income for upcoming content such as ongoing and one-time costs related to infrastructure, staff, player contracts, transfers, and scouting.

You’ll find the sponsorship section in the club menu. Please note: the agency feature is not yet included in this update. More info on this can be found in the tutorial under "General".

Important: Existing save games will still work. However, to ensure that all clubs use the correct stadium sizes and therefore the correct number of available advertising boards, a new save game must be started.

You can find all the changes in the changelog below.

If you encounter any issues, feel free to report them as usual on our Discord server, via email to support@tactics-unlimited.com, or in the Steam discussions.

We hope you enjoy this update!

Your Tactics Unlimited Team

Here are all changes of version 0.1.4.250424:

General

the main sponsor now pays a fixed annual amount in addition to bonus payments

number of advertising boards depends on stadium size

various UI optimizations

after match summary, tactics screen now shows upcoming opponent

New

sponsorship screen integrated

integration of advertising board sponsors

tutorial expanded to include sponsoring

Bugfix